Tony Evans Jr. has never been one to seek out the spotlight.

"There was a time when I kind of took on this lonesome warrior-type persona," Evans, 25, tells PEOPLE in an interview. "I took pride in the fact that I was lonely."

But if Evans was ever going to claw his way into the country music genre, the Georgia native says that he knew he would have to change his ways.

"I realized that it was OK to rely on people," the soulful singer/songwriter explains in a hypnotizing baritone voice. "I've spent a lot of time by myself. But now, I let people in. I have people that love me. I've spent a lot of time figuring out who I am as an artist and as a person."

It's a love that has certainly been growing as Evans continues to make inroads in the country music genre, especially in the past year, as more fans get to know the kid who grew up "running through the sticks" of Atlanta.

Tony Evans, Jr. youtube

"In my backyard, there were just acres and acres of forests and creeks," reflects Evans, whose acoustic video for the enlightening song "Needs Somebody" premieres exclusively on PEOPLE. "I would try to catch animals." He laughs. "I was just an outdoorsy kid! And even now, I still go out on the Chattahoochee [River] fishing. That's just my happy place."

But as much as he loved the outdoors, he also loved music. In fact, Evans was born with a mighty amount of music rushing through his veins from the moment he was born.

"[My father] ended up signing a major deal with Capitol Records in Nashville," recalls Evans of his dad’s past career in music. "He made the same trip I did up to Nashville and got a major record deal when he was younger than I am now. I grew up in the studio watching him sing and record records. So yeah, it runs in the family."

Raised on the likes of George Strait, Earth Wind & Fire and Teddy Pendergrass, it was Brad Paisley that served as Evans' biggest country music inspiration growing up.

Tony Evans, Jr. credit David Rams

"When I was a kid, my whole family would just drive down the road and we would play Brad Paisley's This Is Country Music album from front to back," recalls Evans. "I knew every word to every song."

Today, Evans' music-loving father can't help but sit back and watch as his son attempts to make his music dreams come true in a genre that has long had its share of overly protective guardrails.

"I see it on his face every day," says Evans, who learned to play the guitar at 11 years old and now refers to it as an extension of himself. "At some point during every day, he almost cries, I think."

The tears most certainly are mixed with a wide range of emotions, as if the man who once bet it all on Music City knows firsthand of the battles that his son will almost undoubtedly have to fight to get to where he wants to go.

"I've always loved country music," explains Evans. "The color of my skin is something probably a lot of people talk about, but for me as a musician, I find music sounds better with your eyes closed."

But ears are opening to Evans' unique sound, especially the one displayed on his impressive EP Starless, featuring a song whose sheer honesty is enough to knock the whole genre off their collective rockers.

Tony Evans Jr. credit David Rams

"It's really just about the emotion behind a breakup," says Evans of "Kids We Never Had," which he performed back in March on the Tamron Hall Show. "It's something that we all can relate to. The worst part about a breakup is afterward when you're trying to forget the memories that you have with that person and the future that you will never have with that person."

Evans draws in a deep breath and continues as if he speaks from experience.

"It talks about the future that you'll never have with that person. The house you'll never buy, the vacation you'll never take, the dreams that'll never come true. That was kind of the motivation behind the song."

And in case anyone's wondering, Evans is in fact single and says he would love to spend the rest of his days singing ballads to the right person.

"The slower the song, the better because I have more time to convey that emotion," he says with a laugh. "There is nothing better than a slow country ballad with some pedal steel [guitar]. That's my favorite part of country music."

