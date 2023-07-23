Tony Bennett's Widow Susan Remembers His 'Wonderful Soul' (and Love for Pasta) After His Death (Exclusive)

Tony Bennett's widow, Susan Benedetto, is remembering her late husband's "wonderful soul."

Just days after the legendary pop and jazz vocalist died at age 96, Susan Benedetto has shared an exclusive photo of Bennett with PEOPLE (below), as she reflects on some of her fondest memories spending time together in Italy during their 16 years of marriage and decades as a couple.

"This is one of my favorite personal photos of Tony taken during our honeymoon in 2007 in Villa San Michele, in Florence," Benedetto writes alongside an image of her husband staring out of a window. "Tony, naturally, loved visiting his ancestral homeland, and we spent many summers in Italy over the years, and it was always a special time for us to be together, just the two of us."

"Tony would paint all day, and then we would eat pasta, which was his favorite meal," she continues. "I love how this photo captured his thoughtful demeanor….everyone knows Tony had heart, but he also was a wonderful soul."

She adds: "Benedetto, his family name, which I made my own when we married, means 'the blessed one,' and I was most certainly blessed to have Tony in my life."

Tony Bennett stares out a window in Italy during his 2007 honeymoon with Susan Benedetto. Courtesy of Susan Benedetto

Earlier this week, Benedetto shared a statement with Bennett’s son Danny Bennett, thanking "all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy."

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy," the statement continued, before ending on a touching note: "And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

Bennett and Benedetto first met in the late 1980s after one of the singer's concerts and were together for more than 20 years before marrying in an intimate ceremony in 2007.

Bennett’s rep confirmed the news of his death to PEOPLE in a statement on Friday.

“Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today," the statement to PEOPLE on Friday said. "The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren."

Following the news of his death on Friday, tributes have poured in from fans and friends of the vocalist — including Nile Rodgers, Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco."

