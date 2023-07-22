Tony Bennett's Wife Susan Benedetto Shares Moving Tribute After Singer's Death at 96

Tony Bennett’s wife Susan Benedetto is paying tribute to her late husband, following his death at age 96 on Friday.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy,” Benedetto said in a joint statement with Bennett’s son Danny Bennett — shared in the caption of an Instagram post on Bennett's account on Friday evening.

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy," the statement continued, before ending on a touching note: "And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

A photo of Bennett performing on his 95th birthday at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 3, 2021, was posted alongside the moving statement.

Benedetto shared a moving tribute to late husband Bennett on Friday. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bennett’s rep confirmed the news of his death to PEOPLE in a statement on Friday.

“Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today," the statement to PEOPLE on Friday said. "The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren."

Bennett and Benedetto first met in the late 1980s after one of the singer's concerts. They were together for more than 20 years before marrying in an intimate ceremony in 2007. Following the wedding, Susan took her husband's legal surname, Benedetto, instead of his professional stage name.

Bennett’s family announced in January 2021 that he had been living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016 in a profile on his life for AARP The Magazine. After the diagnosis, Benedetto stepped in as his primary caregiver in addition to her continued arts education charity work. Despite the diagnosis, she said her husband remained in good spirits at the time.

"He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder," she told AARP The Magazine.

The singer continued to perform up until 2021 and celebrated a lustrous career prior, spanning eight decades and 20 Grammy award wins, among other prestigious awards. Following the news of his death on Friday, tributes have poured in from fans and friends.

Bennett died at age 96 on Friday. Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty

"My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends," Nile Rodgers shared in a Twitter tribute, alongside a photo of the late musician. "They’re also my emotional family and friends."

Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers — who presented alongside Bennett at the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards — wrote on Instagram, “I love the immortal Tony Bennett, what a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him, a beautiful human being."

Stevie Van Zandt also toasted Bennett online, writing on Twitter, "The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the 'Art of Excellence.' Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family."

Actor George Takei called Bennett the "the last of his kind" and "a master of the American songbook."

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson also took a moment to remember Bennett for his activism over the years.

"Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco."