Listen to 5 of the Late Tony Bennett's Most Memorable Songs

The pop and jazz legend earned 20 Grammy awards throughout his career

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on July 21, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Tony Bennett performs at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards during the second day of the 2015 Clinton Global Initiative's Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 27, 2015 in New York City.
Tony Bennett in September 2015. Photo: JP Yim/Getty

A true music legend has left us.

After the death of Tony Bennett on Friday, fans of the pop and jazz genius are revisiting his extensive discography.

The iconic musician died in his hometown of New York City and had been living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

"The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren," his rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

From his later-in-life creative partnership with Lady Gaga to earning 20 Grammys, Bennett was a beloved crooner who had one of the most distinct voices in American popular music.

Look back at some of the most memorable songs of his career here:

YouTube

"I Left My Heart in San Francisco"

"I Left My Heart in San Francisco," written in 1953 by George Cory with lyrics from Douglass Cross, has been a hallmark of Bennett's music career over the years. Originally released as a B-side single by Bennett to "Once Upon a Time," it landed at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also featured on the eponymous album Left My Heart in San Francisco.

In 1984, the city of San Francisco adopted the easy listening classic as one of its official anthems.

circa 1952: American pop and jazz singer Tony Bennett performs on stage as local radio disc jockey Bill Randall (left) applauds and teenage girls scream in the audience at a high school in Cleveland, Ohio
Tony Bennett performing on stage at a high school in Cleveland, Ohio circa 1952. Hulton Archive/Getty
YouTube

"The Best Is Yet to Come"

While Frank Sinatra popularized the horn-flanked, optimistic classic when he recorded it on his 1964 album It Might as Well Be Swing, Bennett's own rendition of the song was revered. So, what did Sinatra think of Bennett's version?

In a 1965 Life Magazine interview, he said: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

YouTube

"Rags to Riches"

Based on a famous Russian song called "Volga Melody" — also known as "Samara My Lovely Town" — "Rags to Riches" was performed by many artists over the years. However, Bennett's version with Percy Faith and his orchestra, soared to No.1 on the Billboard chart for eight weeks in 1953 — it even became a gold record. The legendary musician even recorded a Spanglish rendition of the track with bachata musician Romeo Santos for his 2012 Viva Duets album.

YouTube

"My Foolish Heart" with Bill Evans

While "My Foolish Heart" was published in 1949, with music by by Victor Young, and the lyrics by Ned Washington, the track was later covered by artists including Bing Crosby, Connie Francis and Roberta Flack. But it was Bennett and pianist Bill Evans who put a memorable spin on jazz standard in 1975 when they released The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album.

YouTube

"The Lady Is a Tramp" with Lady Gaga


Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have had one of the most delightful friendships in Hollywood. The pair first met in 2011 after Gaga performed at the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in New York City, and it blossomed into a stunning musical partnership.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga onstage during the Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in February 2015.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Gaga ended up collaborating on Bennett's Duets II album that same year, singing the classic, "The Lady Is a Tramp." With the "Bad Romance" singer in the mix, the cover was teeming with chemistry and bursting with a theatrical flourish that makes the track truly compelling.

