Listen to 5 of the Late Tony Bennett's Best Duets

Tony Bennett has worked with the best of the best.

Since Bennett's death last week, there's been a renewed interest in the legendary performer's extensive discography.

The pop and jazz icon died on Friday aged 96 in his hometown of New York City. He had been living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

"The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren," his rep told PEOPLE in a statement.



Throughout his seven-decade-long career, Bennett earned 20 Grammys and collaborated with some of the most revered musicians in history, including Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga, releasing two entire albums of duets.



Look back at some of the crooner's best collaborations here:

"The Lady Is a Tramp" with Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga and Bennett had one of the sweetest friendships in Hollywood. The duo met in 2011 after Gaga performed at the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in New York City, and their bond turned into a stunning musical partnership.

Gaga ended up collaborating on Bennett's Duets II album that same year, singing the classic, "The Lady Is a Tramp." With the "Poker Face" singer in the mix, the cover was brimming with chemistry and theatrics.

"I Left My Heart in San Francisco" with Judy Garland

When Bennett joined Judy Garland for a performance of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" on The Judy Garland Show in 1963, the song was already a hit. But with Bennett and Garland teaming up on the track, the rawness in their vocals is palpable, and the sweeping symphony adds another layer of romanticism to the track.



"Body and Soul" with Amy Winehouse

There's a sultriness that springs from Bennett's duet with Amy Winehouse, "Body and Soul," which was featured on the jazz legend's 2011 album Duets II: The Great Performances. The song was notably recorded just four months before Winehouse tragically died in July 2011 and happened to be her last-ever recording session.



Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse. Dave M. Benett/Getty

Bennett spoke of his admiration for Winehouse in a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly saying, "What I love about Amy Winehouse is that, of all the singers since the Beatles, you automatically check everyone out who’s a lot younger, but there’s been such a big walk away from jazz.“

He continued, "Some people think that anyone could sing jazz, but they can’t. It’s a gift of learning how to syncopate but it’s also a spirit that you’re either born with or you’re not. And Amy was born with that spirit.”

"Smile" with Barbra Streisand

Both known for their duets, Bennett and Barbra Streisand took on the Charlie Chaplin-penned standard "Smile" together for the former's 2006 album Duets. The sweeping rendition opens with Bennett's husky vocals before transitioning into Streisand's sweet lilt over strings.



"Sing You Sinners" with John Legend

One of Bennett's most uproarious duets was with John Legend. On Duets II, Bennett and Legend joined forces for the joyful Sam Coslow-written number "Sing You Sinners," which was featured initially in the 1930 movie Honey starring Lillian Roth and later in the 1938 Bing Crosby comedy aptly titled Sing You Sinners. Between Bennett and Legend, the jazz-tinged vocals soar over a cacophony of horns.

