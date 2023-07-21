Nile Rodgers, Flea, Rev. Jesse Jackson, More Pay Tribute to Tony Bennett: 'Last of His Kind'

Tony Bennett is being remembered as "the last of his kind," a "beautiful human being" and "one of the great voices of all time" by admirers and friends.

On Friday, Bennett's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the legendary jazz and pop vocalist had died at age 96.

"Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on Aug. 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today," his rep shared. "The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren."

Since the news broke, friends and fans of the musician have shared tributes in his honor — remembering both his work on stage, off stage as an activist, and beyond.

Bennett, who had been living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016, celebrated eight decades in the spotlight, 20 Grammy award wins including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and two Emmys.

While some tributes began to come in through television — where Al Roker called Bennett "an artist, both vocally and visually," referring to his work as a painter on TODAY — others shared their memories online.

"My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends," Nile Rodgers shared in a Twitter tribute, alongside a photo of the late musician. "They’re also my emotional family and friends."

Other musicians honored the late vocalist with touching words, including Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers — who presented alongside Bennett at the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards.

On Instagram, Flea shared a heartfelt message and close-up shot of the vocalist. "i love the immortal Tony Bennett, what a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him," he wrote. "a beautiful human being."

Stevie Van Zandt also toasted Bennett online, writing on Twitter that the music great the "best of the best."

"The last of the legends," he penned. "A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the 'Art of Excellence.' Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family."

Josh Gad, on the other hand, reflected on the star's impact on his own life, writing: "This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett."

Other entertainers across mediums shared their love for Bennett on Twitter, as well, with actor George Takei calling him the "the last of his kind" and "a master of the American songbook."

"He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga," he shared. "Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson also took a moment to remember Bennett for his activism over the years.

"Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco"

Among other tributes, Dick Vitale called Bennett "one of the great voices of all time" as Yvette Nicole Brown celebrated his "long life," writing that she " thought he’d live forever."

