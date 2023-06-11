Tony Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

"Some Like It Hot" led the 2023 Tony nominations with 13 total nods

By Benjamin VanHoose
Updated on June 11, 2023 07:37PM EDT
Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbilcher, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, John Behlmann
Shucked. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Broadway's best are ready for their closeups.

On Sunday, Ariana DeBose returned to host the 76th annual Tony Awards, a broadcast that was nearly canceled due to the ongoing WGA writers strike, though an agreement was reached to let the show go on.

Going into the awards ceremony, the musical Some Like It Hot led with the most nominations, 13 total. That was followed by Shucked, & Juliet and New York, New York with nine nominations each.

Read on for a complete list of this year's winners. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)

The Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Kimberly Akimbo Musical
Kimberly Akimbo. Joan Marcus

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Jessica Chastain attends the opening night of "A Doll's House" at Hudson Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Prima Facie
Life of Pi
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

New York, New York
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Sweeney Todd

Best Costume Design of a Play

Life of Pi
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt - WINNER
Ain't No Mo'
Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Some Like It Hot - WINNER
Parade
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
KPOP
& Juliet
New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Leopoldstadt
Prima Facie
A Doll's House
Fat Ham
Life of Pi - WINNER
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

New York, New York
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
& Juliet
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ain't No Mo'
Life of Pi - WINNER
A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

New York, New York
Shucked
Into the Woods
& Juliet
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - WINNER

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Some Like It Hot - WINNER
New York, New York
& Juliet
KPOP

Best Orchestrations

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
Shucked
Some Like It Hot - WINNER
New York, New York

