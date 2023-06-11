Entertainment Theater Tony Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live) "Some Like It Hot" led the 2023 Tony nominations with 13 total nods By Benjamin VanHoose Updated on June 11, 2023 07:37PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Shucked. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Broadway's best are ready for their closeups. On Sunday, Ariana DeBose returned to host the 76th annual Tony Awards, a broadcast that was nearly canceled due to the ongoing WGA writers strike, though an agreement was reached to let the show go on. Going into the awards ceremony, the musical Some Like It Hot led with the most nominations, 13 total. That was followed by Shucked, & Juliet and New York, New York with nine nominations each. Read on for a complete list of this year's winners. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.) The Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+. Joan Marcus Best Play Ain't No Mo'Between Riverside and CrazyCost of LivingFat HamLeopoldstadt Best Musical & JulietKimberly AkimboNew York, New YorkShuckedSome Like It Hot Best Revival of a Play August Wilson's The Piano LessonA Doll's HouseThe Sign in Sidney Brustein's WindowSuzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog Best Revival of a Musical Into the WoodsLerner & Loewe's CamelotParadeSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Book of a Musical & JulietKimberly AkimboNew York, New YorkShuckedSome Like It Hot Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre Almost FamousKimberly AkimboKPOPShuckedSome Like It Hot Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/UnderdogCorey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/UnderdogSean Hayes, Good Night, OscarStephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and CrazyWendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee Make History as First Nonbinary Actors Nominated for Tony Awards Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Jessica Chastain, A Doll's HouseJodie Comer, Prima FacieJessica Hecht, Summer, 1976Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Christian Borle, Some Like It HotJ. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It HotJosh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBrian d'Arcy James, Into the WoodsBen Platt, ParadeColton Ryan, New York, New York Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSara Bareilles, Into the WoodsVictoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboLorna Courtney, & JulietMicaela Diamond, Parade Jessica Chastain. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano LessonArian Moayed, A Doll's HouseBrandon Uranowitz, LeopoldstadtDavid Zayas, Cost of Living Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Nikki Crawford, Fat HamCrystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's WindowKaty Sullivan, Cost of LivingKara Young, Cost of Living Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Kevin Cahoon, ShuckedJustin Cooley, Kimberly AkimboKevin Del Aguila, Some Like It HotJordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's CamelotAlex Newell, Shucked Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Julia Lester, Into the WoodsRuthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBonnie Milligan, Kimberly AkimboNaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It HotBetsy Wolfe, & Juliet Best Scenic Design of a Play Prima FacieLife of PiGood Night, OscarLeopoldstadtA Christmas Carol Best Scenic Design of a Musical New York, New YorkSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetLerner & Loewe's CamelotShuckedSome Like It Hot Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Sweeney Todd Best Costume Design of a Play Life of PiFat HamLeopoldstadt - WINNERAin't No Mo'Good Night, Oscar Best Costume Design of a Musical Some Like It Hot - WINNERParadeLerner & Loewe's CamelotKPOP& JulietNew York, New York Best Lighting Design of a Play LeopoldstadtPrima FacieA Doll's HouseFat HamLife of Pi - WINNERArthur Miller's Death of a SalesmanA Christmas Carol Best Lighting Design of a Musical New York, New YorkLerner & Loewe's CamelotParade& JulietSome Like It HotSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - WINNER Best Sound Design of a Play Ain't No Mo'Life of Pi - WINNERA Christmas CarolA Doll's HousePrima Facie Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical: See a Sneak Peek with 'A Darker Shade of Blue' Music Video Best Sound Design of a Musical New York, New YorkShucked Into the Woods& JulietSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - WINNER Best Direction of a Play Saheem Ali, Fat HamJo Bonney, Cost of LivingJamie Lloyd, A Doll's HousePatrick Marber, LeopoldstadtStevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'Max Webster, Life of Pi Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden, ParadeLear deBessonet, Into the WoodsCasey Nicholaw, Some Like It HotJack O'Brien, ShuckedJessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo Best Choreography Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSome Like It Hot - WINNERNew York, New York& JulietKPOP Best Orchestrations & JulietKimberly AkimboShuckedSome Like It Hot - WINNERNew York, New York