Sean Hayes Dedicates Tony Award to Husband: 'You Are My Purpose Every Single Day of My Life'

Sean Hayes and composer Scott Icenogle met on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' and tied the knot in 2014

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 11:20PM EDT
Sean Hayes
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sean Hayes is showing his husband Scott Icenogle love at the 2023 Tony Awards.

At Broadway's big night on Sunday, Hayes, 52, won the ceremony's award for lead actor in a play for his role as Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar.

Hayes thanked Icenogle, whom he has been married to since 2014, as he accepted the award in front of an audience at New York City's United Palace Theatre.

“Oh my God, this has gotta be the first time an Oscar won a Tony. I’m shaking, I can’t believe — this is so surreal," the actor said. "First of all, my husband, Scotty — it’s Scotty, right? I can never get it right. You are my purpose, every single day of my life."

"The cast and the crew, I love you guys so much, we get to laugh so hard backstage," Hayes continued during his speech. "Half of my performance I owe to Lisa Peters, the director, she’s phenomenal. And the other half to the greatest playwright ever, Doug Wright, I’m only standing here because of you, Doug, because of the words you wrote for me, for this part that you’ve created for me, It’s a life changer for me."

Sean Hayes

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

"Finally, I’d like to acknowledge Oscar Levant, whose wit and irascibility and virtuosity is not only inspirational but a true original," the actor added. "Thank you Oscar Levant, wherever you are. Thank you so much.”

Hayes' nomination for this year's Tony Awards marked his second career nomination; the actor was previously nominated for best actor in a musical for Promises, Promises back in 2010, when he hosted the ceremony himself.

Other nominees in Hayes' category included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins, who both received nominations for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, as well as Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy) and Wendell Pierce (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman). Hayes shouted out the other actors as "unbelievably talented" during his speech.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's a lot. It is exhausting," Hayes recently PEOPLE of the pressure of leading the production of Good Night, Oscar. "And it makes you question why do we choose to do this for a living? But it's also extremely rewarding."

The actor went on to acknowledge "how unbelievably lucky I am" to have Icenogle's support during the show's run.

Scott Icenogle and Sean Hayes attend the 70th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater on June 12, 2016 in New York City
Walter McBride/WireImage

"People don't realize it, nor is it their job to realize, what goes into something like [Good Night, Oscar]," he said. "It's endless. The vocal preparation, watching what you eat, you have to buy the right foods, then you get there early, you have to ice your hands before, you have to ice your hands after."

"My right eye, my retina partially detached a couple weeks ago," he added. "I don't know if it's from doing this, I think it is, but I could talk to you for an hour what goes into it."

Good Night, Oscar is playing at the Belasco Theatre in New York City.

Related Articles
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey Tears Up as She Presents Tony Lifetime Achievement Award to Dad, 'Cabaret' Star Joel Grey
Jessica Chastain
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 Tony Awards
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Seigell in the Queen of Versailles Musical
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in the 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City' at N.Y.C. Pop-Up
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Owners Find Lost Dog at NYC Adoption Event
Family Reunites with Missing Dog at Pet Adoption Event While Looking for New Puppy
NYC timelapse
'Almost Unbelievable' Time-Lapse Shows N.Y.C. Skyline Get Consumed by Wildfire Smoke: Watch
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke
Jodie Comer attends "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021
Jodie Comer Cuts Broadway Show Short Due to Difficulty Breathing amid Poor Air Quality in N.Y.C.
Schuyler Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, and Aquinnah Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image on June 6, 2023
Michael J. Fox Supported by His Family as He's Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin Practices for First Time Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'An Amazing Story'
Heavy smoke shrouds midtown Manhattan in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building
New York City Recorded World’s Worst Air Pollution on Tuesday Thanks to Canada Wildfires Smoke
Lea Michele Shares a Glimpse Inside Her NYC Home During Pre-Show Morning Routine
Lea Michele Shares a Glimpse Inside Her N.Y.C. Home During Pre-Show 'Day in the Life' Video