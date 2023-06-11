Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Richardson Step Out Together at 2023 Tony Awards

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson met in college and have been married since 1980. They share one daughter, Zoe

By Benjamin VanHoose
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 09:36PM EDT
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson are front and center at the 2023 Tony Awards.

On Sunday, Jackson, 74, and his wife attended the 76th annual Tonys, at which the actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which LaTanya, 73, directed him in.

The actor did not win the award — Brandon Uranowitz received the Tony for his performance in Leopoldstadt — but Samuel and LaTanya were seated in the front row for this year's unscripted awards show, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

Samuel and LaTanya, who have been married since 1980, were seen briefly standing up to dance with DeBose, 32, as the host performed the production's opening dance number and made her way to the stage at New York City's United Palace Theatre.

Jackson was nominated for his role in The Piano Lesson among a group of nominees that also included Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Arian Moayed, (A Doll's House) and David Zayas (Cost of Living).

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Richardson told PEOPLE during a press conference with The Piano Lesson's cast back in September that she finds it "easier" to offer her husband notes on his performance while they eat dinner together.

"Let me just say: Do know that when I leave the theater — as late as it is, after they leave — I go home and cook, and then I do the dishes, just so we're all on that page," she said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Then, over dinner, of course we discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted," LaTanya added. "And maybe we want to look at this a different way. That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

LaTanya and Samuel attended the 2022 Tony Awards as well; at last year's ceremony, the couple presented award for best revival of a play, which went to Take Me Out. Jackson noted during last year's awards show that LaTanya would be "the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway."

Th movie star and Tony-nominated actress are parents to daughter Zoe, 41, who is an Emmy-winning reality TV producer.

"In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family. That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false," LaTanya told PEOPLE of her marriage to Samuel in March 2022. "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.' "

In April, Deadline reported that The Piano Lesson will be adapted into a movie for Netflix starring Jackson, plus John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins. It'll be the directorial debut for Denzel Washington's son Malcolm Washington.

The 2023 Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Related Articles
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey Tears Up as She Presents Tony Lifetime Achievement Award to Dad, 'Cabaret' Star Joel Grey
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 Tony Awards
Lupita Nyong o
Lupita Nyong'o 'Humbled' to Wear Custom Breastplate Created by Pakistani Designer for 2023 Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Is a Ray of Sunshine in a Gucci Dress and Cape on the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Jenna Jameson Jessi Lawless
Jenna Jameson on Marriage to Wife Jessi Lawless: 'She Grounds Me and I Set a Fire Under Her A--' (Exclusive)
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Seigell in the Queen of Versailles Musical
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in the 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: âI Want to Change the Paradigm'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: ‘I Want to Change the Paradigm'
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Commands the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet in a Plunging Silver Gown
Jodie Comer attends "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021
Jodie Comer Cuts Broadway Show Short Due to Difficulty Breathing amid Poor Air Quality in N.Y.C.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire"
Is Kelly Ripa the 'Hornier' Spouse? Mark Consuelos Has an Answer!