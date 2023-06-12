See Lea Michele Blow 2023 Tony Awards Audience Away with Show-Stopping 'Funny Girl' Performance

Lea Michele took center stage at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The actress and singer, 36, performed her Funny Girl character Fanny Brice's iconic song "Don't Rain on My Parade" at Sunday's annual Broadway-honoring awards show in New York City.

Michele was joined by several of her fellow cast members — whom she began working with on the musical revival last September, taking over the lead role from Beanie Feldstein — as she belted out the number first made famous by Barbra Streisand.

Following her performance, Michele smiled and held her arms out to the cheering audience, before making her way backstage and receiving a big hug from the Tonys' host Ariana DeBose.

Michele plays Fanny Brice in the musical comedy about a girl who dreamed of life on the stage but was told she'd never make it. Along with the iconic "Don't Rain on My Parade," the musical features other popular songs, including "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lea Michele performing at the 2023 Tony Awards. Michele Crowe/CBS via Gett

Michele revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March that she had originally signed on to Funny Girl until June, but had decided to stay on a bit longer, until September, because she was "having the time of her life".

She told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."

"We're [fellow cast members Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes] going to see this until the end," she added.

Last year, Michele spoke to PEOPLE about the incredible moment when she found out she would play Fanny.

"I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally sitting out at Bubby's with my child, feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I get a call from my agents, and they said, 'You are going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl,' " she recalls.



Lea Michele. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"And as I looked up, I start hysterically crying, and I'm like, 'Oh my God,' " she added.

Michele's performance at Sunday's ceremony isn't the first time she has sung "Don't Rain on My Parade" at the Tonys.

Back in 2012, while she was still starring as Rachel Berry on Glee, the actress performed the song during the broadcast, after which she was embraced by her Glee costar and fellow Broadway performer Matthew Morrison before they bowed to the applauding crowd.

Like Michele in real life, her Glee character Rachel is a big fan of Streisand, 81, and even performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" during a season 1 episode of the musical teen-dramedy series, which ran from 2009 to 2015.