See Lea Michele Blow 2023 Tony Awards Audience Away with Show-Stopping 'Funny Girl' Performance

Lea Michel took over the lead role of Fanny Brice in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway last year, following Beanie Feldstein

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 11:48AM EDT

Lea Michele took center stage at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The actress and singer, 36, performed her Funny Girl character Fanny Brice's iconic song "Don't Rain on My Parade" at Sunday's annual Broadway-honoring awards show in New York City.

Michele was joined by several of her fellow cast members — whom she began working with on the musical revival last September, taking over the lead role from Beanie Feldstein — as she belted out the number first made famous by Barbra Streisand.

Following her performance, Michele smiled and held her arms out to the cheering audience, before making her way backstage and receiving a big hug from the Tonys' host Ariana DeBose.

Michele plays Fanny Brice in the musical comedy about a girl who dreamed of life on the stage but was told she'd never make it. Along with the iconic "Don't Rain on My Parade," the musical features other popular songs, including "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lea Michele at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11
Lea Michele performing at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Michele Crowe/CBS via Gett

Michele revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March that she had originally signed on to Funny Girl until June, but had decided to stay on a bit longer, until September, because she was "having the time of her life".

She told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."

"We're [fellow cast members Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes] going to see this until the end," she added.

Last year, Michele spoke to PEOPLE about the incredible moment when she found out she would play Fanny.

"I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally sitting out at Bubby's with my child, feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I get a call from my agents, and they said, 'You are going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl,' " she recalls.

Lea Michele attends 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 11, 2023
Lea Michele.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"And as I looked up, I start hysterically crying, and I'm like, 'Oh my God,' " she added.

Michele's performance at Sunday's ceremony isn't the first time she has sung "Don't Rain on My Parade" at the Tonys.

Back in 2012, while she was still starring as Rachel Berry on Glee, the actress performed the song during the broadcast, after which she was embraced by her Glee costar and fellow Broadway performer Matthew Morrison before they bowed to the applauding crowd.

Like Michele in real life, her Glee character Rachel is a big fan of Streisand, 81, and even performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" during a season 1 episode of the musical teen-dramedy series, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Related Articles
Lea Michele Variety's 2023 Power Of Women
Lea Michele Shares Her Hopes for a Filmed 'Funny Girl' Performance: 'That Would Be Great'
Lea Michele extends run in Funny Girl on Broadway
Lea Michele Reveals She Will Star in Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Until September: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Reveals She Got a Letter from Barbra Streisand — and Called Jonathan Groff Right After!
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele Says She Doesn't Mind Not Being Tonys Eligible for 'Funny Girl' : 'I Really Don't Care'
(l to r): Lea Michele (Fanny Brice), Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Brice) in rehearsals for Funny Girl.
Lea Michele Recalls the Emotional Moment She Learned She'd Be Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
Lea Michele (L) and Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Says Lea Michele Will Make 'Funny Girl' 'Her Own': 'So Glad She's Getting the Opportunity'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Sets Box Office Record for Broadway's August Wilson Theatre
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Receives an Early Birthday Celebration from 'Funny Girl' Crew Ahead of Joining the Show
lea michele
Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's 'Funny Girl' as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Receives 4 Standing Ovations Before Intermission at Her First Performance of 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Will Exit Broadway's 'Funny Girl' This Sunday: 'My Heart Is Filled with Gratitude'
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold
Lea Michele attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse
Lea Michele Says She Was Told to Get a Nose Job Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'