Jessica Chastain is a sight to behold at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The actress stepped out in a bold yellow Gucci gown for this year's award show, complete with a cape and train. Her bright yellow dress came complete with a sculpted bodice and sweetheart neckline and an ever-so-slightly ruffled hem. She wore an oversized necklace that dangled down her chest for another layer of drama.

She tied her hair back into a tight ponytail and kept her glam sleek and chic.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Though this isn’t Chastain’s first time attending Broadway’s biggest night, this is her first as a nominee.

In May, she received her first recognition for her role as Nora Helmer in the Amy Herzog-adaption of A Doll’s House based on the 1879 play of the same name. Chastain is in the running for Best Actress (Play) along with Jodie Comer Prima Facie), Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976) and Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders).

The show was also nominated for best play revival, best supporting actor for Arian Moayed, best direction for Jamie Lloyd, best sound design and best lighting design.

Chastain celebrated her milestone on Instagram, writing a message that somewhat translated into a letter written to her younger self.

"If I could tell that girl who yearly recorded the Tony Awards on her VHS that this would happen, it would have blown my world open," she wrote alongside a photo of herself as a child.

She continued: "To tell her she'd be living in New York, performing in A Doll's House, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress… It is a dream come true."

It was no surprise the 46-year-old star dressed to the nines for the ceremony.

Her latest fashion stage was at the Met Gala, where she stunned fans with her striking platinum blonde wig that was in stark contrast to her usually red locks.

Channeling the event’s Karl Lagerfeld-dedicated theme, Chastain opted for a tiered black strapless gown with sheer detailing, paired with sheer black opera gloves, a standout cocktail ring, a statement necklace and cool black shades.

Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Eyes of Tammy Faye star took a few moments away from the Great White Way to show out Hollywood’s award season.

In January, she arrived at the Golden Globes in an Oscar de la Renta gown with cobweb-like accents (fortuitously saved by her tailor Orsolina Garcia) and a matching face mask.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards she rocked an eye-popping "raspberry rose" taffeta dress by Zuhair Murad, in which she gracefully took a stumble in before accepting her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series.

