Jennifer Grey Tears Up as She Presents Tony Lifetime Achievement Award to Dad, 'Cabaret' Star Joel Grey

The Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 11, 2023 09:25PM EDT
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jennifer Grey had a special honor at the 2023 Tony Awards.

On Sunday, the actress presented her dad Joel Grey with the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award during the Tony Awards: Act One, Live Pre-Show.

"It’s ultimately the people, the community… all of you… who have made this ride more outstanding than I could have imagined," expressed the actor, 91, while receiving the award from his daughter, 63, as she teared up onstage next to her dad.

Joel most recently served as a director for the Yiddish Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof and is highly regarded for his performance in the 1972 film version of Cabaret, which earned him an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award. He is also one of only nine actors to have won both the Tony and Academy Award for playing the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret.

This doesn't mark the first time Jennifer has presented her dad with a prestigious honor: in 2015 she was on hand to honor Joel with the Douglas Watt Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd Annual Fred & Adele Astaire Awards in New York City.

“I didn’t expect to feel like that,” Jennifer, choking up, told the audience at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at the time. “I feel like Liza [Minnelli], all gaspy and stuff!”

She began to speak but immediately had to pause. “Just give me a moment, sorry about that,” she said, as the crowd broke out in applause.

“I’m so inspired by my dad. By the sheer breadth of his work, his love of life,” she said, adding, “As someone who has clung to his every move my entire life his incredible career only pales in comparison to the accomplishment of how he lives his life, his gigantic heart. This world is just markedly better for him being here.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fellow Broadway legend, composer John Kander, was also awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tony Awards on Sunday. Kander is best known as one-half of the Broadway duo of Kander and Ebb, a collaboration behind iconic musicals like Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Related Articles
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 Tony Awards
Lupita Nyong o
Lupita Nyong'o 'Humbled' to Wear Custom Breastplate Created by Pakistani Designer for 2023 Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Is a Ray of Sunshine in a Gucci Dress and Cape on the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Flip-Flops Were a Fashion Faux Pas on Cannes Red Carpet
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Seigell in the Queen of Versailles Musical
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in the 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tupac Shakur's Sister Tearfully Remembers Late Rapper as He Gets Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Commands the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet in a Plunging Silver Gown
Jodie Comer attends "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021
Jodie Comer Cuts Broadway Show Short Due to Difficulty Breathing amid Poor Air Quality in N.Y.C.
Schuyler Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, and Aquinnah Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image on June 6, 2023
Michael J. Fox Supported by His Family as He's Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Flings Herself Down a Staircase in Wild Dance Opening to the 2023 Tony Awards
Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbilcher, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, John Behlmann
Tony Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
Julia Lester into the Into The Woods
How 'HSMTMTS' Prepared Julia Lester for Her Tony-Nominated Role in 'Into the Woods' (Exclusive)
Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and âToni Erdmannâ Star, Dead at 76
Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and 'Toni Erdmann' Star, Dead at 76