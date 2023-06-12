Dylan Mulvaney Wows in a Crystal-Covered Gown for Tony Awards Debut: ‘This Is My Super Bowl, Y’all’

Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life!

Mulvaney, 26, stepped out in a black crystal-covered gown designed by Christian Siriano for her Tony Awards debut on Sunday. The ensemble featured a mesh corset that was covered in rhinestones. The influencer paired the look with a diamond choker and stud earrings.

She styled her hair in waves that accentuated her new blonde bob.

In an Instagram video posted the same day, the TikTok influencer couldn’t help but share her excitement. “I’m headed to my very first Tony Awards with Meta,” she said. “This is my Super Bowl, y’all.”

She continued: “I think most of y’all already know this, but I am the biggest theater girl. I started dance class when I was 3 years old and the first show I ever performed in was High School Musical when I was 10, and I played Ryan back then. But now, obviously, I would play Sharpay. The first musical I saw on Broadway was Wicked.”

“I got my degree in musical theater, so this is a very big night for me. I really want to get back into theater. ”

dylan mulvaney. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty



This isn’t the first time that Mulvaney has stunned in a Siriano dress. She worked with the famed designer when she walked the Grammys red carpet in February. At the time, she wore a red floor-length dress with cutouts on the sides.

In the past year, Mulvaney has garnered a large following of more than 12 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. In March 2022, she documented her experience as a trans woman in a video titled “day one of being a girl.”

From the outside looking in, it appears Mulvaney has it all. However, she told PEOPLE in March that a partner is the only thing missing from her life. She made the revelation after looking at one of her red carpet photos from the annual music event.

"I'm getting a little impatient because, especially when you're feeling yourself and even looking at that Grammys picture, I'm like, that's somebody who should not be single," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "But then you're like, wait, why is no one in the DMs?"

The star, who identifies as queer, said her transformation gave her a new lease on life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I very much feel like I get a do-over as far as some of those negative experiences that I have had romantically," she explained. "And I want to do it right this time."

