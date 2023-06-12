Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused

The NFL quarterback surprised fans as he appeared at the 76th annual Tony Awards celebrating Broadway's stars, and subsequently went viral on Twitter

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 12, 2023 09:10AM EDT
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers’ appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards has fans talking!

The NFL star, 39, caused quite the reaction on social media after his surprising attendance at the 76th annual award show celebrating Broadway's stars on Sunday night. Rodgers arrived with his New York Jets teammate C.J. Uzomah.

The quarterback was sleekly dressed in a bronze Mikado silk double-breasted tuxedo with a silk satin shirt. He finished the look with a crown brooch embellished with quartzes and diamonds, and a pair of patent derby shoes.

Tight end Uzomah, 30, wore a classic black tuxedo for the event, at which he posed alongside Rodgers on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Aaron Rodgers and C.J. Uzomah attend the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

A hilarious shot of Rodgers in the audience — which has since become a meme — was discussed among fans on Twitter as they tried to work out the reason for the athlete’s expression. 

“The way Aaron Rodgers looks at the Tonys ... is the exact way I picture him looking at the Tonys,” one viewer wrote.

“Aaron Rodgers looks either mystified or like he’s having a revelation,” a second said. “You be the judge but welcome to NY. I feel like this is the baptism the new QB of a NYC area team needs. If he can handle this … he’s good.”

"Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys," a third user wrote, while someone else asked, “Are my eyes messed up, or is that Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys???"

"Aaron Rodgers at The Tonys is like Nathan Lane at The ESPYS #Tonys," read one particularly hilarious post.

Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Aaron Rodgers at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Rodgers’ attendance at the 2023 Tony Awards comes after he made another unexpected appearance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium last month.

The NFL star attended the show — held in his team’s home base of East Rutherford, New Jersey — with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

This year’s Tony Awards saw several other celebrities in attendance, including Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Julianne Hough, Lea Michele, Uzo Aduba, Ben Platt and Jodie Comer, as West Side Story star and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returned to host.

Going into the awards ceremony, the musical Some Like It Hot led with the most nominations: 13 total. That was followed by Shucked, & Juliet and New York, New York with nine nods each.

The Tony Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+. See the full list of winners on the night here.

