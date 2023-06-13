These Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect Garden Bling,’ and They’re on Sale for Just $20 Right Now

“They are whimsical and dreamy around my patio at night”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 13, 2023

Tonulax Garden Lights Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

There are plenty of ways to transform your outdoor space into a bona fide oasis, whether you want to add comfortable patio furniture or outfit the driveway with handy outdoor lighting. And if you’re in the market for some new garden lights, you won’t need to look further than Amazon, which is always teeming with must-have pieces. 

Consider snapping up the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, which have been slashed to just $20. The solar lights are designed with soft and flexible wires, so they’ll actually sway with the breeze, creating a firefly-like effect in the dark. The newly updated lights are outfitted with specialized iron wire and a heavy-duty bulb base; the wire allows for more flexibility while swaying, and the updated bulb base is even better at imitating a real firefly.  

You can place the garden lights just about anywhere, whether you want them amongst your flowers or on their own. Plus, they’re super easy to install since they don’t require plugs: Just plant them directly in the soil and you’re ready to go. You won’t have to worry about charging them yourself since they’ll regain charge directly from the sun. 

TONULAX Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the solar garden lights a five-star rating, and they’ve even earned a best-seller status in their category. Users call them “perfect garden bling” and note that they “stay bright all night.” One reviewer added that the lights are “gorgeous at night when the wind is slightly blowing,” while another enthused: “They are whimsical and dreamy around my patio at night.”  

“These lights are gorgeous,” a third reviewer added. They explained that they placed three of the lights in the center of their daylilies, then the remaining were scattered throughout their grass. They wrote, “During the day, they look similar to white buds of flowers. At night [they’re] stunning.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights while they’re on sale. 

