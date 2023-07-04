Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: ‘Your Talent Is Immeasurable and Your Generosity Boundless’

Toni Collette is singing the praises of Taylor Swift!

The actress, 50, expressed her admiration for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter after seeing her perform at the Cincinnati stop of her Eras Tour in Ohio on Saturday.

“Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night‼️🙏🏻,,” Colette wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside photos and videos she captured of the Grammy Award winner on stage throughout the show.

“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.”

Collette added: “It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady! 💥👏🏻😝🥂😘💃🪩💫🙏🏻💋 #sheisher #erastour 👑.”



The Hereditary star posted another tribute to the “Anti-Hero” singer particularly because of her daughter Sage Florence, 15. (Collette also shares son Arlo Robert, 12, with estranged husband David Galafassi.)

“Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful,” Collette said in her second Instagram post with more footage from the night.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor," she shared.

“Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to,” the actress continued. “What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are. 🙏🏻♥️.”

While Swift is heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the next stop on her tour later this week, she is also gearing up for the Friday release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

To announce that listeners could pre-save the album on Spotify, the platform released a video, according to Billboard.

For the clip, Swift channeled her 2010 self with a pale chartreuse sundress and a fishtail side braid. She also nodded to the album’s primary color with a purple backdrop and candles.



“Hey! It’s Taylor Swift. The next chapter begins on July 7, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out," she said in the video. "You can pre-save it now on Spotify."

