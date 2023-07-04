Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: ‘Your Talent Is Immeasurable and Your Generosity Boundless’

"You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me," the actress wrote on Instagram

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 08:31PM EDT
Toni Collette and Taylor Swift
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Toni Collette is singing the praises of Taylor Swift!

The actress, 50, expressed her admiration for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter after seeing her perform at the Cincinnati stop of her Eras Tour in Ohio on Saturday.

“Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night‼️🙏🏻,,” Colette wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside photos and videos she captured of the Grammy Award winner on stage throughout the show.

“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.”

Collette added: “It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady! 💥👏🏻😝🥂😘💃🪩💫🙏🏻💋 #sheisher #erastour 👑.”

The Hereditary star posted another tribute to the “Anti-Hero” singer particularly because of her daughter Sage Florence, 15. (Collette also shares son Arlo Robert, 12, with estranged husband David Galafassi.)

“Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful,” Collette said in her second Instagram post with more footage from the night.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor," she shared.

“Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to,” the actress continued. “What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are. 🙏🏻♥️.”

While Swift is heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the next stop on her tour later this week, she is also gearing up for the Friday release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To announce that listeners could pre-save the album on Spotify, the platform released a video, according to Billboard.

For the clip, Swift channeled her 2010 self with a pale chartreuse sundress and a fishtail side braid. She also nodded to the album’s primary color with a purple backdrop and candles.

“Hey! It’s Taylor Swift. The next chapter begins on July 7, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out," she said in the video. "You can pre-save it now on Spotify."

Related Articles
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023
Dua Lipa Wishes Boyfriend Romain Gavras a Happy Birthday on Instagram: ‘Joyeux Anniversaireeeee’
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas: 'Never Would've Thought'
Ed Sheeran Surprises Kids at Boston Music Group with Fun Sing-a-long.
Ed Sheeran Surprises Boston Kids at Their Recital with 'Fun' Singalong
aylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'
Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Taylor Swift's 'Back to December' Sets Stage for Belly's Complicated Love Triangle
Bruce Springsteen and Sir Paul McCartney backstage at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul McCartney Criticizes 3-Hour Concerts, Says Beatles Did 30-Minute Shows: 'I Blame Bruce Springsteen'
Alicia Keys Embarks on Multi-City 'Keys To The Summer' Tour â See Photos!
Alicia Keys Embarks on Multi-City 'Keys to the Summer' Tour — See Photos!
Alan Arkin - Little Miss Sunshine and Oscar Winner
Alan Arkin Won His Oscar for Just 14 Minutes of Screen Time in 'Little Miss Sunshine'
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style
Jay Z and Beyonce enjoy some downtime in Lake Como with friends. Jay was seen shooting some hoops and exploring the lake on a boat whilst Beyonce spent some time at the luxury resort
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures!
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Hopes to Be 'Out on the Road' This Fall as Stomach Cancer Tumor Shrinks by a Third
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England.
Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Chase Stokes Surprises Kelsea Ballerini on Tour in 'Best 24 Hours' — See the Sweet Moment