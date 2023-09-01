TOMY Recalls Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard Resulting in 11 Injuries

TOMY is recalling nearly 85,000 Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.

The Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs — sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, and Toys ‘R’ Us stores nationwide, online by Amazon, Target, Walmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond — are being recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall, impacting 17 individual models, comes after the manufacturer learned the bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard. The model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



TOMY highchair. TOMY/Boon

TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base thus far. Of the 34 reports, there were 24 falls, resulting in 11 injuries, such as bruising or scratches.

The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations, including blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue and red/white.

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit, which includes a set of bolts and split and flat washers to remedy the recalled highchair. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.