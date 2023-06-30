TOMS Shoe Founder Blake Mycoskie Marries 'Soulmate' Molly Holm: 'Forever and Always'

The couple announced their engagement in September 2021

Published on June 30, 2023 12:32AM EDT
blake mycoskie/Instagram
Photo:

blake mycoskie/Instagram

TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie has embarked on a new journey!

The entrepreneur recently announced that he and his fiancé Molly Holm tied the knot in an outdoor wedding on Sunday.

Sharing gorgeous photos from the outdoor ceremony on Instagram, Mycoskie wrote, "JUST MARRIED. On Sunday, I married my soulmate, Molly Holm, and officially became the luckiest man on the planet. Forever and Always."

The wedding festivities occurred over three days at the Amangiri Hotel in Canyon Point, Utah, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reports that Mycoskie has two children from a previous marriage. Holm has a five-year-old daughter Ella, who was also seen in photos from the big day, from a previous relationship.

Mycoskie wore a black velvet tuxedo paired with a matching bowtie and white button-up shirt for the occasion. Holm looked gorgeous in an elegant mermaid sweetheart neckline wedding dress featuring floral embellishments. Holm opted for a long wedding veil with her hair pulled back in a bun and sparkling long earrings.

Mycoskie teased the big day in a post on Friday, writing alongside a picture of him and Holm riding in a car, "Let the weekend of wedding festivities begin! 👰🏼🤵🏻❤️🪩." News of their wedding comes after the pair first announced their engagement in September 2021.

"She said YES! " wrote Mycoskie while announcing the news on Instagram. "Yesterday my soulmate and best friend agreed to spend the rest of her life with me. I feel like the luckiest man on the planet and have so much gratitude to all of our friends and family who have been a part of this magical journey."

The business owner first opened up about his relationship with Mycoskie in an August 2020 Instagram Video post that showed the two spending time together on a boat.

"Don't find love, let love find you," he gushed in the caption. "That's why it's called falling in love because you don't force yourself to fall, you just fall.....Molly, you came into my life like a tornado of love, healing and light and i am so grateful it has swept me up and wherever and whenever we touch down will be fine with me :)"

