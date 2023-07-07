Go Behind the Scenes of Tomorrow x Together's 'Dream Come True' Collaboration with the Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

The K-pop stars and the pop-rock trio have joined forces on "Do It Like That," a dance floor-ready summer anthem

Published on July 7, 2023 04:17PM EDT
01 of 10

Dream Team

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Tomorrow x Together.

BIG HIT Music

Tomorrow x Together and the Jonas Brothers turned to Ryan Tedder to produce "Do It Like That," their new, disco-tinged summer anthem.

"Jonas Brothers were so welcoming and it was an honor to collaborate with them," says Soobin, 22. "We look forward to another exciting opportunity to work together again."

02 of 10

Ready for a Sing-Along

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Tomorrow x Together.

BIG HIT Music

The South Korean K-pop band, who released their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, in January, are more than ready to share their latest bop with the world.

"I very much enjoyed singing alongside the Jonas Brothers," says Yeonjun, 23. "'Do It Like That' will make you want to get up and dance, so we hope our fans truly enjoy it!"

03 of 10

Lights, Camera, Action!

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Tomorrow x Together.

BIG HIT Music

Both groups united on a music video for "Do It Like That" — and for Taehyun's sake, here's to hoping it won't be the last time they join forces.

"Jonas Brothers were just as cool off-screen as they are on-screen," the singer, 21, says. "We would love to perform on stage with them in the future!"

04 of 10

Brotherly Love

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Jonas Brothers.

BIG HIT Music

For Hueningkai, the chance to work with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"As someone who looked up to the Jonas Brothers when growing up, this collaboration was a dream come true for me," the 20-year-old star says. "'Do It Like That' is an upbeat song that you could listen to anywhere, anytime this summer!"

05 of 10

Feeling the Love

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Tomorrow x Together.

BIG HIT Music

At the end of the day, it's all about having fun for Beomgyu!

"From start to finish, everything about working on 'Do It Like That' was an incredible experience," the singer, 22, says. "We would very much appreciate your love and support for the track! It's such a joyful song that we had a lot of fun at the music video shoot."

06 of 10

Back in the Spotlight

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Jonas Brothers.

BIG HIT Music

Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin Jonas, 35, recently released their sixth studio album, The Album.

The record contains hits like "Waffle House" and "Wings."

07 of 10

Dance Party

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Tomorrow x Together.

BIG HIT Music

Tomorrow x Together debuted in 2019, and recently released their second Japanese album, Sweet.

Their last Korean album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, came out in 2021.

08 of 10

Idols on Stage

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Jonas Brothers.

BIG HIT Music

The Jonas Brothers have a fan in Beomgyu.

"I was amazing by all of the little gestures and expressions the Jonas Brothers made in their performance in the music video," he says. "It make me realize again what a great band they are."

09 of 10

Family Affair

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Jonas Brothers.

BIG HIT Music

The Jonas Brothers and Tomorrow x Together announced the song was available for pre-save back in June with a cute Instagram video that showed both groups jamming and dancing in the studio together.

10 of 10

A Perfect Pairing

txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Jonas Brothers.

BIG HIT Music

Joe Jonas announced his excitement for the collaboration on Instagram in June.

"So pumped to be working with @txt_bighit!!" he wrote. "When @ryantedder brought us TOGETHER for #DoItLikeThat we immediately said yes!"

