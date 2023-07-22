Tommy Lee and Wife Brittany Furlan Spotted on ‘Barbie’ Date to the Theaters in California

The pair donned casual looks (sans pink) for a screening of the Greta Gerwig film

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 05:47PM EDT
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Photo:

Udo Salters /Patrick McMullan via Getty

Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan went off into Barbie world.

The Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, and comedian, 36, were photographed on Friday stepping out for an afternoon date at a movie theater in Calabasas, California, where the pair watched the Greta Gerwig film, Barbie.

The pair were snapped walking toward the theater side by side in casual outfits (sans pink). Lee donned a camo green-colored shirt with gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers. He also sported silver-rimmed sunglasses, silver chain necklaces and wore a black bag slung over his shoulders.

As for Furlan, she clipped half of her hair up and matched her husband’s casual look with a white shirt, jeans and brown sandals. She carried a black patterned tote along with her cell phone and the car keys as they headed to the theater.

Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan go on a date and see the Barbie movie together in Calabasas, CA
Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan go on a date and see the Barbie movie together in Calabasas, CA.

SplashNews.com

The couple met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019 after two years of dating. 

"He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," Furlan said of her husband on Tripp Kramer's podcast How to Talk to Girls. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

She told PEOPLE last month that her husband is "such a goofball" — and his unpredictable social media habits (like the time he shared a full-frontal nude) are part of his charm.

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny," she says. "People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

While she often tours the country doing comedy shows, Furlan said when she’s not on the road, she FaceTimes the drummer every day.

"We're always in contact. I talk to him more than I talk to anyone in my life," she says. "It's fun to have a little bit of time apart because then you get to miss the person."

The pair helped fuel Barbie’s box office numbers — which is projected to capture about $140 million over the weekend, per CNBC. So far, the film has had an opening weekend of $22.3 million in Thursday night preview tickets. 

Barbie is currently out in theaters.

