Beachgoers Call This the 'Most Comfortable and Practical' Beach Chair, and It's on Sale Right Now

“I no longer have to lug a giant bag down the street. Now, I just pack up my chair, throw it over my shoulders, and go”

Published on June 11, 2023

Rather than develop cramps from sitting on a blanket for hours at the beach, opt for a beach chair instead. The helpful companion is perfect for days at the shore, and Amazon just put a big name brand on sale, just in time for peak beach-sitting season.

This Tommy Bahama Classic 5-Position Beach Chair is highly rated for its comfort, portability, and sturdiness at Amazon. And if you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for up to 37 percent off ahead of the official start of summer.

As the name suggests, the chair can recline into five different positions, including fully flat for anyone who wants to take a nap without getting sand kicked in their face. It’s even equipped with a cushioned headrest for optimal comfort (and neck support!). What’s more, the chair features three storage compartments: one small mesh pocket on its side — which is great for stashing phones, wallets, and tiny items — a larger mesh pocket on its back that’ll keep sand at bay, and a large cooler compartment that can store food and beverages. 

And if that wasn’t enough, the chair is complete with a towel bar, flexible cup holder, and a built-in bottle opener, so you can crack open a beer or soda without playing the game of “who has the bag with the bottle opener in it?” 

Clearly, the Tommy Bahama Classic 5-Position Beach Chair was designed with convenience in mind. Not only does it have a ton of comfortable and useful features, but it’s also compact, lightweight, and portable. Weighing in at just 7 pounds, the chair is super easy to carry, especially with its built-in backpack straps. 

While the red, white, and blue stripe chair boasts the steepest discount at the moment, you can also score savings on the navy and blue and green stripe chairs.

It’s easy to see why the chair has racked up more than 10,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper called it the “best beach chair” in their review, while another described it as the “most comfortable and practical beach chair you can buy.”

A third reviewer raved: “This chair puts all the relaxation back into going to the beach, while eliminating all the usual fuss.” They continued on, explaining that “switching to a new position on this chair is a breeze, which I've found to be a pain on a lot of cheaper chairs.” They also noted the convenience of the backpack straps on the chair and finished off by saying, “I no longer have to lug a giant bag down the street. Now, I just pack up my chair, throw it over my shoulders, and go.”

Get ahead of the curve this summer and snap up the highly rated Tommy Bahama Classic 5-Position Beach Chair while it’s on sale at Amazon.

