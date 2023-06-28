Tom Schwartz Admits He Was Ready to 'Pack Up My Stuff and Move' Away from L.A. in Recent Months (Exclusive)

In the 12 years Tom Schwartz has lived in Los Angeles, he knows he's found "lightning in a bottle" as a star of Vanderpump Rules. But just a few months ago, the Stars on Mars cast member was ready to say goodbye to the City of Angels.

"I had this sort of mounting urge to just pack up my stuff and move, I don't know where — not run away, but just move," he tells PEOPLE of a tumultuous period before he signed up for Fox's outer space reality series.

It's no surprise he was itching to hit the reset button. Schwartz, 40, was still processing his divorce from Katie Maloney and multiple family health scares when he (and all of the VPR cast) were swept up in the Scandoval cheating drama involving his friends and costars Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix.

Amid that tumult, Schwartz was "yearning to just disconnect, to take a break from the internet, my phone, social media."



Temporarily decamping to Mars gave him that opportunity ("and it couldn't have come at a better time," he says) — albeit at a slightly scary cost for an elder Millennial.

"I had romanticized this idea," he says of disconnection, "but once it came time to sort of part ways with my phone, it was scary. … I'm scared of how dependent I am on my cell phone in every facet of life. So it was nice to take a little break from that. And yeah, it felt rejuvenating and restorative."

He adds, "I got a massive infusion of levity and an adventure, and it was kind of just what the doctor ordered."



As Schwartz looks ahead to a new season of filming for Vanderpump Rules, which typically begins in the summer, he tells PEOPLE: "I feel more optimistic. I feel myself again, and I just feel better equipped to handle whatever life throws at me."

He affirms, "I feel more me. I feel like myself again. ... [I have] a fresh perspective, I guess. Yeah, I guess the word is, I feel like I recalibrated. I feel like I just lost my way. I lost my way a little bit. I really did, lost my way and now I'm found."

Additionally, the Bravolebrity acknowledges, "It's not like I have it all together. I'm a constant work in progress, let's be honest. I'm clearly a flawed dude. I feel more optimistic heading into this next year and excited. I'm excited. I feel giddy again, a little lighter on my feet."

And though Schwartz insists Stars on Mars wasn't a form of "running away from my problems," he is hopeful the step back will help him break some old patterns.

"I'm just taking it day by day right now. I'm not letting myself spend too much time in the future," he shares. "That's probably one of my biggest problems in life. I don't dwell in the past much, but I spend a lot of time in the future — and usually not in a good way. And I just plan on being more present."

He adds, "I need to take every day and be grateful for it, every moment, stop living in the future — Tom. Right now. Be present."



Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.