Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star tells PEOPLE he and Bruce Willis's daughter "had some great conversations that were very therapeutic and productive" as they both coped with their fathers' health journeys

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 03:22PM EDT
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Photo:

razer Harrison/Getty; Gilbert Flores/WWD

Tom Schwartz found an unexpected kindred spirit in Tallulah Willis during his time on Stars on Mars.

The Vanderpump Rules mainstay tells PEOPLE he was understandably nervous when he committed to joining Fox's outer space simulation series. And yet at the same time, the competition came as "a welcome retreat" from the drama he was facing on Earth (a.k.a. life in Los Angeles), which was consumed by fallout of a months-long secret affair his friend and business partner Tom Sandoval had been carrying on with costar (and Schwartz hookupRaquel Leviss.

Given that Schwartz, 40, is the kind of guy who never met a situation he didn't find a way to silently stress about, he says of Mars: "I'll be honest, when I first got there, I was a little claustrophobic. I felt like the reality of what we had committed to set in and, yeah, I don't know, all of a sudden the air felt a little stagnant."

He continues, "But that all kind of dissipated once I got to know everyone on the cast because the energy and the camaraderie in there, it was palpable. It was uplifting as hell just being surrounded by such greatness."

STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz

 Brook Rushton/FOX

Among an eclectic mix of celebrities including Porsha Williams GuobadiaAriel Winter, Tinashe, Adam Rippon and Marshawn Lynch, the Bravo star most notably connected with Willis, 29.

"Tallulah, she had this great kind of wise-beyond-her-years, old-soul, maternal instinct," he recalls of the artist, who clearly made an impact in her brief time on the series. "We had some great conversations that were very therapeutic and productive."

Like Willis, whose father Bruce Willis has been living with a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Schwartz has also been confronted with his own father's declining health in recent years.

"We did riff about [our dads]," says Schwartz, "and she was super empathetic."

He continues, "She almost has this oracle vibe to her. She has oracle undertones, you know what I mean? She was really comforting to be around and she's hilarious, by the way, too — and super talented. She made me laugh a lot."

Tom Schwartz Vanderpump Rules
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Schwartz's time on Stars on Mars came after years of personal and professional stress, though his father's health battle — coupled with a cancer diagnosis for his younger brother Brandon — stands out.

"Just so many things happened at once with my family," he tells PEOPLE. "I guess the most intense was almost losing my father. He was in the hospital for seven months — I think three different hospitals. Like, everything that could go wrong with the human body went wrong with my father. But somehow, some way, he's a tough mother-effer. He really is. And he persevered. And thanks to all of the great doctors, the nurses and all of my family members, my sisters, my brothers. Like, everybody just came through and somehow, some way, he was lucky enough to make it through."

The overlapping family health crises also coincided with the beginning of a draining divorce from his VPR costar Katie Maloney and several make-or-break months for Schwartz & Sandy's restaurant, which he was in the process of launching with Sandoval, 40.

"So many things happened at once, and I'm not necessarily proud of how I responded to those events. I kind of floundered a little bit and I retreated in a little bit," Schwartz admits.

He continues, "I had never been under so much pressure opening this new bar. We were financing it. I've never been under such immense financial pressure. And I'm not going to lie, I kind of crumbled beneath the pressure."

That said, he affirms, "I feel stronger because of it now. One thing's for sure, I've definitely been out of my comfort zone, and I guess that's when you grow the most, right? So I've grown a lot."

With trademark self-deprecation, he quickly follows up: "I don't know if I would say I've matured. That's debatable. But I've grown. I've grown in some ways. I feel more stoic. I feel a little more virtuous."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tom Schwartz Needed 'Transformative' Time Away from 'VPR' Scandoval: 'I Lost Control of My Life' (Exclusive)
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Calls Scandoval 'a Terrifying Monster That's Taken on a Life of Its Own'
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's 'Stepping Away' from Tom Sandoval 'Permanently' After 'Incredibly Messed Up' Affair
STARS ON MARS: Tom Schwartz in STARS ON MARS premiering June 5Ã¢ÂÂth (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Brook Rushton/FOX. ÃÂ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
Tom Schwartz Blasted Off for 'Stars on Mars' in the Thick of the Scandoval: 'I Needed a Break from Reality'
Adele Asks Fans to Explain Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal to Her at Las Vegas Show: 'I've Got No Idea'
Adele Asks Fans to Explain Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal to Her at Las Vegas Show: 'I've Got No Idea'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Celebrate Bruce Willis on Father's Day
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Honor Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'Gift That Keeps Giving'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
'VPR': Watch Sandoval Listen to Raquel Reveal She Made Out with Another Man a Day Before Their Affair Began
Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis
Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Says He Still Recognizes Her amid Dementia Diagnosis: 'He Lights Up'
Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis
Tallulah Willis on Realizing the Moment She'll 'Never Get' with Dad Bruce Willis: 'Devastating'
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval 'Exploited Me' and Has Shown 'a Lack of Remorse' About Raquel Affair
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
VPR’s Raquel Proposed She Be 'an Addition' in Throuple with Sandoval & Ariana: 'Didn’t Seem That Far-Fetched'
Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, Ashton Kutcher
Tallulah Willis Recalls Going Through a 'Really Hard' Time Around When Mom Demi Moore Began Dating Ashton Kutcher
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah Willis Details Eating Disorder Battle amid ADHD and Borderline Personality Diagnoses
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Bruce Willis âFantastic' as He Reacts to the Starâs Hollywood Retirement
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'