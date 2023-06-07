Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval 'Exploited Me' and Has Shown 'a Lack of Remorse' About Raquel Affair

Tom Schwartz revealed that his business partner and friend Tom Sandoval needs to "lose the ego" and apologize for his actions amid the fallout from his affair with Raquel Leviss

Published on June 7, 2023 09:21 PM
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Tom Schwartz may be done coming to the defense of his friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval.

On the latest edition of PodcastOne’s When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star revealed that he's stepping back from his friendship with Sandoval amid the fallout over his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses,” he told hosts Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. “And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him… I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile.”

The television personality added that he feels Sandoval “exploited me because, you know, I do love Tom and I took to heart everything he told me” about his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who he said “vehemently” denied her ex’s version of their split.

Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The reality star also spoke out about “the optics” of the TomTom bar co-owner continuing to tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, amid the controversy.

“He's singing his heart out. He's got his shirt off,” he shared. “It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn't give a f--- and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him.” 

“I think that's one thing I've gleaned from all the people in the restaurant…They just don't understand, like the lack of remorse,” he added. “I know he f---ing regrets it. But, he doesn't do a good job of showing that.”

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Schwartz added that he needs to “lose the ego,” adding, “he needs a change of heart, humility and to say ‘I’m sorry’ — not ‘I’m sorry, but...” (Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix on Instagram back in March when news of the affair broke.)

“When you have a full f---ing blown affair, your side of the story ceases to exist, that s--- is obsolete,” he shared.

As for the current status of Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss, Schwartz said he was “happy to report” that he is no longer in the loop, saying, “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don't want to know any secrets."

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
From left: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Last month, Madix, 37, called out Schwartz during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when host Andy Cohen asked if Madix thought Schwartz was "covering" for her then-boyfriend's affair with Leviss.

"I don't think it was covering," Madix replied. "I think it was actively participating in my downfall."

Schwartz admitted on the Bravo show’s finale that Sandoval had told him about the affair with Leviss, 28, prior to Madix finding out — though the timeline of when exactly that conversation happened appears to still be up for debate. (Costar Lala Kent, 32, even criticized the Schwartz & Sandy's owners for "not putting their timeline together to match" during the reunion.)

Madix also confronted Schwartz directly on the finale episode. While at cocktails for a girls' night out, Katie Maloney's ex-husband arrived to speak to Madix.

"I just wanted to look you in the eyes and say I'm sorry for this whole thing," he said in a one-on-one conversation with Madix. "I'm not looking for sympathy here, but I'm being painted as this co-conspirator, and it's f---ing devastating to me."

It was then that Madix ended their friendship for good. "I don't think that you are that person, but I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I'm not your friend anymore."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

