Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources

Tom Sandoval isn’t on the Vanderpump Rules set just yet.

The season 10 villain is slated to return for season 11, PEOPLE has learned, but not immediately. That’s because Sandoval, 39, is currently filming for another reality show — Fox’s Special Forces.

Season 1 of the military training series premiered in Spring 2023, featuring stars like Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Jamie Lynn Spears, Anthony Scaramucci and Dwight Howard in the cast. The multifaceted celebrities were put through grueling competitions to test their strength — both physical and mental — and pushed to the brink of exhaustion.

For many of the celebs, the experience served as a lesson — addressing traumas and past shortcomings.

Sanvodal is in the doghouse on Vanderpump Rules because of his once-secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss. During the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Sanvodal and Leviss admitted they’re still in love — even after their hated public betrayal of Sandoval’s nine-year girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval has nearly disappeared from the public eye since cameras stopped rolling, except for touring the country with his band, while Leviss checked into a mental health facility.

It’s unclear if Leviss or Madix will return for season 11 of VPR — though a source previously told PEOPLE “the cast is betting [Leviss] appears at some point.” However, TMZ published footage of Madix seemingly filming for the new season alongside costar Katie Maloney.

Sandoval’s former best friend, Tom Schwartz, seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a recent conversation with PEOPLE.

“I don't know what it's going to look like,” Schwartz, who was recently eliminated from Fox's Stars on Mars, said of the upcoming VPR season. “I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season. ... I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

The rest of the VPR cast began filming for season 11 on Wednesday. However, there’s still no word on the full cast list.

