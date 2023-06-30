Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources

PEOPLE previously confirmed Tom Sandoval will film season 11 of Vanderpump Rules after his affair with Raquel Leviss — just not right away

By
Updated on June 30, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Photo:

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 

Tom Sandoval isn’t on the Vanderpump Rules set just yet. 

The season 10 villain is slated to return for season 11, PEOPLE has learned, but not immediately. That’s because Sandoval, 39, is currently filming for another reality show — Fox’s Special Forces

Season 1 of the military training series premiered in Spring 2023, featuring stars like Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Jamie Lynn Spears, Anthony Scaramucci and Dwight Howard in the cast. The multifaceted celebrities were put through grueling competitions to test their strength — both physical and mental — and pushed to the brink of exhaustion.

For many of the celebs, the experience served as a lesson — addressing traumas and past shortcomings.

Representatives for Sandoval, Bravo and Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Sanvodal is in the doghouse on Vanderpump Rules because of his once-secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss. During the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Sanvodal and Leviss admitted they’re still in love — even after their hated public betrayal of Sandoval’s nine-year girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval has nearly disappeared from the public eye since cameras stopped rolling, except for touring the country with his band, while Leviss checked into a mental health facility. 

It’s unclear if Leviss or Madix will return for season 11 of VPR — though a source previously told PEOPLE “the cast is betting [Leviss] appears at some point.” However, TMZ published footage of Madix seemingly filming for the new season alongside costar Katie Maloney.

Sandoval’s former best friend, Tom Schwartz, seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a recent conversation with PEOPLE.

“I don't know what it's going to look like,” Schwartz, who was recently eliminated from Fox's Stars on Mars, said of the upcoming VPR season. “I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season. ... I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

The rest of the VPR cast began filming for season 11 on Wednesday. However, there’s still no word on the full cast list. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth
Shawn Booth Recalls Moment Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Sent Him a Text Meant for Her New Beau Jason Tartick
Lacey Chabert and Party of Five Costar Scott Wolfe to Reunite After 23 Years for New Hallmark Christmas Movie
'Party of Five' Costars Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf Reunite After 23 Years for New Hallmark Christmas Movie
khloe kardashian rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Pens Rare Tribute to 'Darling' Sister Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: ‘So Thankful to Have You’
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison
'Futurama'
'Futurama' Returns – Again! – with First Trailer of New Season Debuting on Hulu
Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future
'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future (Exclusive)
Carly Reeves and uncle Tom Hanks, Claim to Fame
Tom Hanks' Niece Melts Down in 'Claim to Fame' Premiere: 'I Should Have More Camera Time!'
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Admits He Was Ready to 'Pack Up My Stuff and Move' Away from L.A. in Recent Months (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Calls Scandoval 'a Terrifying Monster That's Taken on a Life of Its Own'