Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair

While Ariana Madix is uncertain about when Tom Sandoval’s family learned about his affair with Raquel Leviss, she revealed they did not "condone" on the relationship

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 02:06 PM
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Photo:

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Ariana Madix is opening up about the months-long affair between her ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, said that she learned “within the last month” about Sandoval’s clandestine trip with Leviss, 28, to his own hometown of St. Louis during their nine-year relationship.

When asked when the visit occurred, Madix said on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast: “Apparently, more than once.”

The hometown trips made host Alex Cooper question when the TomTom bar co-owner’s family learned of the affair.

“It’s hard to say what exactly they knew or when they knew,” Madix explained. “I think, at one point, they knew but they were definitely not condoning [the relationship] and [Sandoval] was putting [Leviss] up in a hotel.” 

Madix believed the pair thought they wouldn’t be caught in St. Louis, but “there were rumblings of that on the internet” about the visits before she learned if it was true, she added, “So definitely somebody had seen something at some point.”

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

The reality star also claimed during her Call Her Daddy appearance that her now ex-boyfriend, 40, hooked up with Leviss in the guest room of their Los Angeles home while she was asleep.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f---ed her,” she shared.

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies Madix on Instagram, while she also issued her own statement after the affair became public knowledge.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Since splitting from Sandoval, Madix has been spending time with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. They attended Coachella together in April and celebrated his birthday together in New York City earlier this month.

"He is very cute, and just the kindest person," Madix told PEOPLE of Wai. "I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The three-part season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules kicks off on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Related Articles
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'
'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshxLapOhnb/ Verified We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding 12h
Christine Brown's Fiancé Takes Her and Janelle Brown on a Weekend Off-Roading Adventure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
florence Henderson, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams
'Brady Bunch' Star Susan Olsen Looks Back on Romance Chatter About Florence Henderson and Barry Williams
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes