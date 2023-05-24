Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair

Ariana Madix is opening up about the months-long affair between her ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, said that she learned “within the last month” about Sandoval’s clandestine trip with Leviss, 28, to his own hometown of St. Louis during their nine-year relationship.

When asked when the visit occurred, Madix said on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast: “Apparently, more than once.”

The hometown trips made host Alex Cooper question when the TomTom bar co-owner’s family learned of the affair.

“It’s hard to say what exactly they knew or when they knew,” Madix explained. “I think, at one point, they knew but they were definitely not condoning [the relationship] and [Sandoval] was putting [Leviss] up in a hotel.”

Madix believed the pair thought they wouldn’t be caught in St. Louis, but “there were rumblings of that on the internet” about the visits before she learned if it was true, she added, “So definitely somebody had seen something at some point.”

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

The reality star also claimed during her Call Her Daddy appearance that her now ex-boyfriend, 40, hooked up with Leviss in the guest room of their Los Angeles home while she was asleep.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f---ed her,” she shared.

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies Madix on Instagram, while she also issued her own statement after the affair became public knowledge.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Since splitting from Sandoval, Madix has been spending time with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. They attended Coachella together in April and celebrated his birthday together in New York City earlier this month.

"He is very cute, and just the kindest person," Madix told PEOPLE of Wai. "I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The three-part season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules kicks off on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo