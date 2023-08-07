Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco appear to have one happy baby girl.

On Sunday, the Ozark star, 41, posted a photo on his Instagram Story featuring Matilda, 4 months, with a huge open-mouth smile.

In the shot, a beaming Cuoco, 37, appeared nearly as ecstatic as her baby girl. The mom wore a white tee, with her hair piled high on her head in a messy bun, as she held Matilda, whose strawberry-covered bib was visible in the picture.

Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda. Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new mom, who welcomed her and Pelphrey's first child on March 30, has posted a number of photos of the father-daughter duo on her own Instagram. On August 5, Pelphrey was seen cuddling on the grass next to Matilda with his arm wrapped under her. “Daddy’s girl @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned the image.

The Flight Attendant actress also shared snaps of dad and daughter on Pelphrey's first Father's day in June.

"💙Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

The tributes continued last month, when Cuoco expressed her immense love for Pelphrey on his 41st birthday, which fell on July 28. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂,” Cuoco wrote next to a joint selfie of the pair in casual attire.

“Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you…best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart," she continued.

Added Cuoco, “And your best role to date…Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳."

