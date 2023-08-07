Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey

On Sunday, the actor posted a photo of 4-month-old Matilda with a huge smile next to a beaming Cuoco

By
Updated on August 7, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco and her daughter Matilda. Photo:

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco appear to have one happy baby girl.

On Sunday, the Ozark star, 41, posted a photo on his Instagram Story featuring Matilda, 4 months, with a huge open-mouth smile.

In the shot, a beaming Cuoco, 37, appeared nearly as ecstatic as her baby girl. The mom wore a white tee, with her hair piled high on her head in a messy bun, as she held Matilda, whose strawberry-covered bib was visible in the picture.

Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda.

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new mom, who welcomed her and Pelphrey's first child on March 30, has posted a number of photos of the father-daughter duo on her own Instagram. On August 5, Pelphrey was seen cuddling on the grass next to Matilda with his arm wrapped under her. “Daddy’s girl @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned the image.

The Flight Attendant actress also shared snaps of dad and daughter on Pelphrey's first Father's day in June.

"💙Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

The tributes continued last month, when Cuoco expressed her immense love for Pelphrey on his 41st birthday, which fell on July 28. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂,” Cuoco wrote next to a joint selfie of the pair in casual attire.

“Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you…best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart," she continued.

Added Cuoco, “And your best role to date…Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!
Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda: "Daddy's Girl"
Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda: 'Daddy's Girl'
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Says She Can't Give Her Sons the Same Life as Their Dad: 'But We Have a Really Fun House!' (Exclusive)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
John Legend Gives Infant Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
John Legend Gives Baby Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation
Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava in Sweet New Photo: 'Summer Nights With my Favorite Daughter'
Reese Witherspoon Twins with Ava Phillippe in Sweet Photo: 'Summer Nights with My Favorite Daughter'
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Dance with Qai Qai
Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
Pauly D Says His Girlfriend and 10-Year-Old Daughter 'FaceTime Every Five Minutes' (Exclusive)