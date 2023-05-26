Tom Pelphrey Says Fatherhood 'Feels Really Intuitive to Me': 'I Am the King of Swaddling' (Exclusive)

"When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique," the actor tells PEOPLE

By
and Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 26, 2023 09:23 AM
Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco baby Matilda
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with baby daughter Matilda. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Tom Pelphrey is revealing some tips and tricks he's picked up since becoming a dad earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Love & Death actor, 40, opened up about his and Kaley Cuoco's baby daughter, Matilda, born March 30, and the new skill he's acquired.

"I am the king of swaddling," Pelphrey proclaims. "Because if you're going to do something, do it well."

He explains how his new talent came about, revealing, "When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique. And I settled on one that works the best for me and I feel very good about my swaddling abilities."

New mom Cuoco, 37, chatted with PEOPLE earlier this month at the Rock4EB event in Malibu, California, which benefits the fight to find a cure for the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

Asked to describe what has surprised her most about seeing Pelphrey in his new role as a dad, the actress said, "I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it."

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Noting that Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco added, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

In April, the couple had their first date night since becoming parents, at the premiere of the HBO Max true crime series Love & Death, which Pelphrey stars in. Ahead of the premiere, the first-time parents snapped some adorable photos at home with Matilda.

"Mommy and Daddy first night out 🤍," Pelphrey captioned the photos.

At the premiere, the couple smiled and held hands on the red carpet. Cuoco wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while Pelphrey opted for a gray suit.

