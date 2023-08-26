Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School

Zendaya and Tom Holland are throwing down on the basketball court for a good cause!



The pair showed off their basketball skills during a visit to school in Zendaya's hometown of Oakland, California, on Friday, for an event with non-profit basketball organization Hoopbus.

In one video posted on Instagram by Hustle actor and basketball player Elvin Rodriguez, Zendaya, 26, was cheered on by students as she assisted a shot by throwing a basketball in the air, which Rodriguez — wearing a HoopBus T-shirt — caught and threw into the net.

“@zendaya with the Lob !😮‍💨, “ Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “ZENDAYA deserves a TEN-DAYA 🤝🏀 ,” the organization, whose Los Angeles arm brings basketball to the community using a 40ft yellow school bus with hoops on it, added.

In another clip posted jointly by the HoopBus and Regular Hoops Instagram accounts, Holland, 27, had some impressive basketball skills demonstrated to him by Harlem Globetrotters' player Sam Diaz on-site at the school. As students watched on, the basketball player — who also wore a HoopBus t-shirt — performed some impressive spins and moves with the ball for Holland.



“TOM HOLLAND’s new SPIDY MOVES 🕷️🏀,” the post was captioned.

Holland also got a lesson in basketball skills from The Bachelorette alum Christon Staples, who posted a video on Instagram that showed him spinning a ball on his finger before transferring it to the actor's finger so he could try out the move.

During the visit, Zendaya made a brief speech to students, which was captured on video and posted by a local basketball coach, as boyfriend Holland stood to the side. “I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces — and let’s have a great time playing basketball,” the actress said in the clip.

“Well, I’m not going to play basketball, because I haven’t played basketball since I was young. We’re not gonna do that because I might twist an ankle,” Zendaya jokingly added.

"Today we have a few special guests come by to say (what) up to the kids and get some shots on the @thehoopbus. S/o @project_backboard @kizzithompson and @adiamillett and everyone involved in such a amazing project," the coach, whose Instagram account is @coachhawkinsumes, wrote in the caption for the video of the actress's speech, noting that basketball-focused non-profit Project Blackboard was also involved.



@zendaya & @tomholland2013 really had the kids so happy it was really incredible to see!!" he wrote, adding the hashtags #GivingBackToTheCommunity🤎 #TownBiz #Oakland.

The Dune actress later posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Holland practising his dribbling skills in front of a school bus, tagging Hoopbus. Zendaya and and Spiderman actor also took time out to pose for photos which were also shared on Instagram by Rodriguez.

The school visit by the pair comes after Zendaya opened up about how she balances her private life with being in the public eye in a new interview published earlier this week.

Zendaya posted a photo of Holland dribbling a ball during their charity visit. Zendaya/Instagram

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle when asked about the public interest in her relationship with Holland. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," the actress, who is Elle's September cover star, continued. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

