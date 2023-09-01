Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'

Tom Holland is celebrating another year around the sun for Zendaya!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wished his girlfriend and Marvel costar a happy 27th birthday on his Instagram Story Friday, alongside a pair of adorable pics.

In the first snap, Zendaya is dressed in full snorkeling gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. "My birthday girl," Holland, 27, wrote atop the pic, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Three heart-eye emojis accompanied the second image, which showed the actress from behind on a stroll through a park as she walked two dogs, her hair blowing in the wind.

Zendaya. Tom Holland/Instagram

Back in June, Zendaya wished Holland a happy birthday with a series of images of her boyfriend, adorning them with a series of loving emojis.

The Uncharted actor had a smile from ear to ear in one pic, snapped as he posed on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea. Another pic showed Holland making a heart symbol with his hands as he swam in water.

The Emmy-winning Euphoria star reciprocated the love by pairing the images with a red heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji, respectively.

Over on his social-media account, the birthday boy thanked his friends and followers "for all the wonderful birthday messages" in a post's caption and quipped that the photo, which featured himself dressed in blue boardshorts and a helmet, was "possibly the sexiest picture" ever taken of him. He cheekily ended the caption with the hashtag "#sexyiestmanalive."

Zendaya jumped into the comment section to leave, " 😍."

Tom Holland and Zendaya at a SiriusXM Town Hall in New York City on Dec. 10, 2021. Cindy Ord/Getty

The birthday gal recently opened up to Elle for the magazine's September 2023 issue, where she discussed her upcoming movie Challengers and public interest in her relationship with Holland.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she continued. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

The actress added, "You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”