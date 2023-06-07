Tom Holland Reveals He's 'Taking a Year Off' from Acting After 'Tough Time' Making New Series

Tom Holland is taking a well-earned hiatus.

The 27-year-old British actor revealed in an interview with Extra that he will be taking a year-long break from acting after having a "difficult" experience making his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

"'It was a tough time, for sure," Holland said. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

"I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Holland. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Despite it being difficult, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said he "really enjoyed" working on The Crowded Room and "loved the learning curve of becoming a producer."

"I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it," he said. "But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like, 'I need to have a break.' "

"I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain," Holland added.



In The Crowded Room, Holland plays Danny Sullivan, an unsuspecting man who is arrested after a 1979 shooting in New York City.

Sasha Lane and Tom Holland in The Crowded Room (2023). Courtesy of Apple

Through a series of interrogations by detective Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's unusual past comes to light, including a stranger who saved his life.



Alongside Holland and Seyfried, 37, The Crowded Room features Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz. Additionally, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Zachary Golinger and Seyfried's real-life husband Thomas Sadoski, are guest stars.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room premiere Friday on Apple TV+, with additional episodes airing Fridays through July 28.