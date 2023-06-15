Tom Holland Has a 'Great' Group Chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Called 'The Spider-Boys'

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have an especially unique combined Spidey-Sense.

The three actors have all portrayed Marvel hero Peter Parker/Spider-Man on film over the past 20-plus years — first Maguire, 47, then Garfield, 39, and now Holland, 27.

They also famously brought all three Spider-Men together in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home — and as Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent cover interview, they're still never far from one another today.

"We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called 'The Spider-Boys,' " the Crowded Room actor said.

Reuniting for No Way Home was a "wonderful" experienced, Holland told THR, explaining, "Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Tom Holland on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Isaac Anthony

As for the last conversation the trio had in their group chat, Holland recalled, "I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off."

"They were obviously happy to oblige," he added.

Before teaming up with Maguire and Holland in No Way Home, Garfield starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies, released in 2012 and 2014.

His predecessor, Maguire, portrayed the web-slinger for three standalone films, beginning with 2002's Spider-Man and ending with 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Meanwhile, Holland has played the character within multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016), including Spidey's three standalone films released in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

From L: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Marvel/Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock; Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Back in January 2022, No Way Home director Jon Watts spoke to Variety about preparing to film with the three men who have played Spider-Man in the nearly $2 billion-making film that broke multiple records upon its release the previous month and beyond.

"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together," said Watts, 41. "I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me."

He continued, "We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."

Watts added he made sure to soak up the moment with the three stars while he could, knowing it was a rare time in cinematic history.

"Because we had done that work ahead of time, when filming that first scene with everyone, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching like they were watching the movie," the filmmaker explained. "You're capturing something more than a scene from a movie; you're watching a once-in-a-lifetime event."