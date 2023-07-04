Tom Holland Says He’s 'Lucky' to Have Zendaya in His Life: Their Love Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'

The 'Spider-Man' costars went Instagram official in September 2021

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 07:40PM EDT
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tom Holland loves Zendaya even more than we do!

In Monday’s episode of the Wondery podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Spider-Man actor, 27, explained why he and Zendaya, 26, work so well together. The secret behind their special relationship? Understanding one another.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

tom holland and zendaya
steve cohn/ shutterstock

In a BuzzFeed interview last month, Holland joked about not having "rizz," aka charisma, and having no use for it now that he's happy in his relationship.

"I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz," he said.

The Crowded Room actor added, "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.” Addressing the "secret" to his supposed rizz, he said, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland joked.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Cindy Ord/Getty

Later in the interview, Holland revealed that Zendaya was actually his childhood celebrity crush.

"Zendaya. Easily," he answered without hesitation when asked.

Holland also recently spoke about the role of privacy in his relationship with Zendaya in a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. He noted that they not only prefer to keep their personal lives private, but they are also "two very busy people" in their careers.

Holland said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest' https://www.instagram.com/p/CeRFBGPrNq8/ Credit: Zendaya/Instagram

 Zendaya/Instagram

Nowadays, she's not only his girlfriend but also his favorite meme partner — and the Euphoria actress provides the best content "nonstop."

"She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up," Holland said. "I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

