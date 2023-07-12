Tom Holland Says He's a 'Massive Fan of Making Movies' — 'But I Really Do Not Like Hollywood'

Tom Holland is happy to keep "the Hollywood hype" at bay.

As Holland, 27, appeared on an episode of The Jay Shetty Podcast on Monday — in which he also addressed his decision to give up drinking — the Spider-Man actor opened up about his changing views on the industry.

“I’ve been really good at keeping in touch with my friends, keeping my family close, listening to the lessons, not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype. I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood," Holland told host Jay Shetty. "It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand I am a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that being said, I am always looking for ways to remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

During his podcast appearance, Holland noted that doing a long-form interview in which he touches on his personal life in his hometown of London "is not a thing I would typically do," though he said he made an exception for author and podcaster Shetty, whom he is a fan of.



“I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is, don’t lose yourself," Holland said of handling fame. "I’ve seen so many people come before and lose themselves and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore because they’ve lost themselves to this business."



Tom Holland. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

"I just am really really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, my friends, my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs," he added. "That is the stuff that makes me really happy and that’s the stuff that I should protect.”

Holland, who is dating his Spider-Man costar Zendaya, described his romantic relationship with the actress as "the thing I keep most sacred," noting that he and the Dune star, 26, "both feel very strongly that [keeping their relationship private] is the heathiest way to move on as a couple."



"So I do try to keep as removed from it as possible — you’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to be at," Holland added of how he approaches life as a famous actor. "I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention when I don’t need it."



Tom Holland. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Though Holland noted he feels he thrives when dealing with the pressures that are put on him as a leading man in his movies and television series, he's more than happy to retreat to his home when he wants a break from Hollywood.

"I enjoy it while I can, and then when it becomes a bit much I kind of become a bit of a recluse and I disappear," he said. "I come back to Kingston, I play golf, I play tennis, hang out with with my friends and my family, do the pub quiz and all that sort of stuff.”



“As I get older, it only gets easier,” he added.

