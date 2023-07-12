Tom Holland Describes His Relationship with Zendaya as 'the Thing I Keep Most Sacred'

Tom Holland and Zendaya were rumored to be romantically involved for a number of years before they made their relationship Instagram official in 2021

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:58PM EDT
Zendaya and Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zendaya and Tom Holland during a photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo:

Press Association via AP

Tom Holland is opening up about how much Zendaya means to him.

During Holland's recent appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, the Spider-Man actor, 27, described his romance with Zendaya, 26, as "the thing I keep most sacred."

"I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," Holland said of his relationship, shortly after he described his desire to "focus on what makes me happy" outside of his work in Hollywood.

Holland and Dune star Zendaya have been connected since they were first cast in Marvel Studios' most recent Spider-Man movies, starting with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Though the pair emphasized that they were merely good friends for years, the pair were spotted kissing in a car in 2021 and shortly thereafter made their relationship Instagram official.

Holland recently said he feels "lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life" as he appeared on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast.

Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

 "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you," he said of Zendaya, who also stars in the hit HBO series Euphoria, on the podcast. “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a video interview with UNILAD released in June, Holland remembered how he once impressed Zendaya early in their relationship.

 "I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken," he recalled. "I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Holland and Zendaya's relationship places them in the footsteps of past Spider-Man series leads; Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated while they filmed the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy, while Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were also romantically entangled during their time filming the two Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Elsewhere in Holland's appearance on Shetty's podcast, the actor described his decision to give up drinking and his his changing views on the entertainment industry.

"I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood," he said. "It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand I am a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that being said, I am always looking for ways to remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

Related Articles
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Says He's a 'Massive Fan of Making Movies' — 'But I Really Do Not Like Hollywood'
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Tom Holland Says He’s 'Lucky' to Have Zendaya in His Life: Their Love Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'
Tom Holland Calls His Sober Journey âThe Best Thing Iâve Ever Doneâ
Tom Holland Calls His Sober Journey ‘The Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021
Tom Holland Reveals How He Once Used His Carpentry Skills to Impress Zendaya: 'Now We're in Love'
zendaya, tom holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship Timeline
zendaya and tom holland
Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland Reveals He's Given Girlfriend Zendaya a 'Few' Golf Lessons: 'She Picked It Up Quickly'
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Tobey Maguire; Tom Holland; Andrew Garfield
Tom Holland Has a 'Great' Group Chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Called 'The Spider-Boys'
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Everything to Know About 'Spider-Man 4'
Semi-Finals: Tom Holland VS Zendaya | Lip Sync Battle Tournament
Tom Holland Says He Still Gets 'Most Compliments' for His 2017 'Lip Sync Battle' Dance: 'Proud of It'
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms
Spider-Man Love Interests
A Breakdown of Every 'Spider-Man' Movie Love Interest and the Actresses Who Have Played Them