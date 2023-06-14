Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya

Tom Holland is extremely taken.

The Crowded Room actor, 27, spoke about his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya in a recent chat with BuzzFeed, joking that he's currently "locked up."

The conversation came about while Holland was answering a question about his "rizz" (aka charisma or charm), to which he replied in part, "I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz."

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz," the actor also said, addressing the "secret to" his supposed rizz. "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland joked.

Zendaya and Tom Holland. shutterstock

Later in the interview, Holland revealed that Zendaya, 26, was actually his childhood celebrity crush.

"Zendaya. Easily," he answered without hesitation when asked.

Nowadays, she's not only his girlfriend but also his favorite meme partner — and the Euphoria actress provides the best content "nonstop."

"She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up," Holland said. "I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her."



Tom Holland and Zendaya. Cindy Ord/Getty

Holland also spoke about his girlfriend and Spider-Man costar in a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, praising her athletic ability.

"I’ve given her a few lessons," he said of golfing as a couple. "She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

The THR interview also offered a glimpse into Holland and Zendaya's romance, with the two being notoriously private about their personal lives. He also noted that they are "two very busy people" in their careers.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told the publication. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."