Tom Holland Reveals He's Given Girlfriend Zendaya a 'Few' Golf Lessons: 'She Picked It Up Quickly'

The actor praised Zendaya’s skills, calling her a "real athlete"

Published on June 14, 2023
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland Zendaya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya bond while golfing together.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man actor gave insight into his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya, 26, praising her athletic ability. 

"I’ve given her a few lessons," Holland, 27, said of golfing as a couple. "She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Holland, who has been golfing since he was a kid, has taken several of his costars out on the course. Among his golfing buddies are Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg, who previously described himself to PEOPLE as “a gamer on the golf course,” and his fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt. 

Zendaya is no newbie to the athletic world, starring in the upcoming Luca Guadagnino film Challengers. According to the director, Zendaya did “almost” all her own tennis-playing in the film.

Tom Holland Hollywood Reporter cover
Tom Holland on the cover of 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Isaac Anthony

The THR interview also offered a glimpse into Holland and Zendaya's romance, with the two being notoriously private about their personal lives. He also noted that they are "two very busy people" in their careers.

Holland said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

That privacy hasn’t stopped the couple from hitting the town, though. Recently, Holland and Zendaya were spotted attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas and an NBA playoffs game in San Francisco

Holland has also been buddying up with Zendaya’s Dune costar Timothée Chalamet. "I admire him," Holland told THR. “I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Holland previously told THR back in 2021 how playing golf helps him unwind from the pressures of his Hollywood stardom.

"Playing golf is what I do. I'm addicted to golf and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career," he explained. "It's a nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad."

"And golf is also incredibly humbling," joked Holland. "Over the last few years, I've been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns, but all the kind of twists and turns that I could only have dreamed of. And very often, I'll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me."

