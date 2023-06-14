Tom Holland Says He Still Gets 'Most Compliments' for His 2017 'Lip Sync Battle' Dance: 'Proud of It'

Tom Holland is still riding high on the love for his epic Lip Sync Battle performance.

"I'm proud of it," the Crowded Room actor said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter of his May 2017 appearance on the show alongside girlfriend Zendaya. For the routine, he donned fishnets for a now-iconic rendition of "Singin' in the Rain" and Rihanna's "Umbrella."

Holland, 27, commanded the stage for a showstopping performance of the latter 2007 pop hit, complete with elaborate choreography, pyrotechnics, stage precipitation and even a front flip. The video has since been viewed more than 140 million times on YouTube.

“I like that it left a lasting impact," Holland told THR. "It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. [Spider-Man: Homecoming] was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy."

He added, "I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, ‘Can I bring my friends?’ And they’d say, ‘Yeah.’ “

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Tom Holland on Lip Sync Battle in 2017. Comedy Central/Youtube

Of the "interesting" experience with the show and the feedback he has gotten from it, the actor said, "I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for.”



Asked whether he was making a statement about toxic masculinity with the costume and performance, Holland gave a definitive no.

“I don’t give a f---. I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible," he told THR. "I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, f--- it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care.’ "

"But you’d never catch me doing that now," he admitted. "Just because I don’t want to do a f---ing TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life."



Tom Holland on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Isaac Anthony

Holland almost didn't appear on the show at all, though, due to advice from his father Dominic.

The Cherry actor previously explained in a cover story for British GQ's April 2021 issue that his dad called him prior to the performance, urging his son to tell everyone that he'd "changed his mind" about doing the show.

"My dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible," he said. "You don't want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won't be able to handle it. It will ruin your life."

Holland said at the time that he's "very selective of who I talk to and what I do," as he does not "want to overexpose myself, because my privacy is the last thing I own."

"I think that's why he was so worried," he added of his father. "And he'd tell me the same thing today I am sure: 'Pace yourself, you've got a long career ahead of you.' I don't want to lose myself to all ... this."