Tom Holland Reveals How He Once Used His Carpentry Skills to Impress Zendaya: 'Now We're in Love'

Tom Holland's carpentry skills came in handy when wooing Zendaya.

The Spider-Man actor, 27, said in a video interview with UNILAD that he once impressed girlfriend Zendaya, 26, by fixing a door for her. The topic came up when Holland was asked about being a "trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters."

"Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it. I made my mum's kitchen table, I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad," said Holland.

He then recalled, "I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."

Holland told GQ in 2019 about the time when his parents sent him to carpentry school in 2014 — and he "loved it."

"I was auditioning, auditioning, auditioning, and I just hit a bit of a rut. And I think, personally, and this is me being very honest, I had just done a Ron Howard film, and I thought I was dog's bollocks. I was like, 'I've just done a Ron Howard film. I don't need to audition for stuff anymore.' And it was quite the contrary," he said.

"I basically got into this rut where I wasn't, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I'll get this job, I'll get this job. And I didn't. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth," recalled Holland.

He added, "And my mum said, ‘Look, you're not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I've booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You're gonna go, you're gonna learn to be a carpenter.' "

In a BuzzFeed video interview earlier this month, Holland joked about not having "rizz," aka charisma, and having no use for it now that he's happy and dating Zendaya.

"I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz," he said.

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz," the Crowded Room actor also said, addressing the "secret to" his supposed rizz: "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland joked.

