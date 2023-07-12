Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Photos Through the Years

Zendaya and Tom Holland are a match made in MCU heaven!

While the pair first sparked romance rumors after being cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, it wasn't until five years later that they confirmed their relationship.

Before confirming their love, the pair stressed that they were just good friends, but in 2021 the two were spotted sharing a kiss off-screen — one year after locking lips for the first time onscreen as Peter Parker and MJ.

Recently, the couple has opened up a bit more about their relationship, sharing gems online and in interviews.

Despite his willingness to give more of a glimpse into their love story, Holland toldThe Hollywood Reporter that the twosome still does prefer to keep some things private.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he explained. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

From meeting on set, to sharing sweet birthday tributes online, here's a look at some of Zendaya and Holland's sweetest moments together.