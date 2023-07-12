Entertainment Movies Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Photos Through the Years Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 while filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and have shared plenty of sweet moments since By Andrea Wurzburger and Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 05:39PM EDT Trending Videos Zendaya shares a sweet photo with Tom Holland for his birthday . Photo: Zendaya/Instagram Zendaya and Tom Holland are a match made in MCU heaven! While the pair first sparked romance rumors after being cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, it wasn't until five years later that they confirmed their relationship. Before confirming their love, the pair stressed that they were just good friends, but in 2021 the two were spotted sharing a kiss off-screen — one year after locking lips for the first time onscreen as Peter Parker and MJ. Recently, the couple has opened up a bit more about their relationship, sharing gems online and in interviews. Despite his willingness to give more of a glimpse into their love story, Holland toldThe Hollywood Reporter that the twosome still does prefer to keep some things private. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he explained. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.” From meeting on set, to sharing sweet birthday tributes online, here's a look at some of Zendaya and Holland's sweetest moments together. 01 of 20 Swinging Onto the Scene Bobby Bank/GC Images Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland played Peter Parker (a.k.a. the titular role, Spider-Man) and Zendaya played MJ. 02 of 20 Best of Friends Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage In 2017, Holland told PEOPLE ahead of the film's premiere, "We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing. I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her." 03 of 20 Relationship Status Splash News Shortly after, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were dating, with a source saying, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another." 04 of 20 Joking Around Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Though they were rumored to be linked, the pair at one point joked about the buzz on Twitter, with Zendaya tweeting, "Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" Holland responded, "Does the press tour count." 05 of 20 Press Tour Fun Theo Wargo/Getty However, those press tours do look like a whole lot of fun! 06 of 20 Working Together Again David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Zendaya and Holland went on to star alongside one another in 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home, and appeared in the 2021 installment: Spider-Man: No Way Home. 07 of 20 Premiere Pair Zendaya and Tom Holland pose together at the L.A. premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock At the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: Far from Home, Zendaya stunned in an on-theme black and red gown while Holland opted for a brown monochrome look. 08 of 20 The Smooch Seen 'Round the World Karwai Tang/WireImage Though both Holland and Zendaya were rumored to have been dating other people in 2019 and 2020, the pair were seen sharing a kiss in a car in July 2021. 09 of 20 Opening Up About Love Tom Holland and Zendaya. Kevin Winter/Getty In November 2021, Holland opened up about their relationship to GQ, speaking about the pair's bond and alluding to the photos of the pair sharing a kiss inside a car over the summer. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet. He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to." 10 of 20 Keeping It Private Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Zendaya echoed that feeling, telling GQ, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other." Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right: "This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together." 11 of 20 Webbed Together Shutterstock Our spidey senses are tingling! The MCU costars stole a glance at a London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of the film's premiere. 12 of 20 Pretty in Pink Cindy Ord/Getty They were all smiles when stopping by the SiriusXM's Town Hall in N.Y.C. with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. 13 of 20 Holding Tight Tom Holland and Zendaya appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon. Randy Holmes via Getty Images While promoting the film, the very smiley duo grabbed eachother's hands during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The two were joined by costars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon. 14 of 20 Red Carpet Ready Emma McIntyre/Getty The pair were back at it again at the Los Angeles premiere! 15 of 20 Spinning a Web Matt Baron/Shutterstock Zendaya dazzled on the red carpet in a sheer spider-web gown while Holland let her shine as he wore a brown double-breasted suit. 16 of 20 Sweet Birthday Wish Tom Holland and Zendaya pose in a mirror selfie. For the Euphoria star's 25th birthday, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the pair presumably from the set of a Spider-Man film as the two were dressed as their characters from the Marvel flicks. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're [sp] up xxx," he wrote alongside the 2021 post that made their relationship Instagram official. "Calling now♥️," Zendaya replied shortly after, as seen by Comments by Celebs. 17 of 20 Hand-in-Hand Tom Holland and Zendaya. Gotham/GC Images The stylish couple kept their faces hidden behind masks as they stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City in February 2022. 18 of 20 Date Night Tom Holland and Zendaya. Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images Zendaya and Holland were sure to catch a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco — the game was not Far from Home for Zendaya, who grew up in Oakland! 19 of 20 Happy Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland post in sweet photo shared for the actor's birthday. Zendaya/Instagram In celebration of Holland's 26th birthday in 2022, Zendaya shared this sweet black-and-white photo of the pair along with the caption: "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3." 20 of 20 Whole Lotta Love Zendaya posts sweet pictures of Tom Holland in honor of his birthday. Zendaya/Instagram A year later, Zendaya kept the love flowing for Holland's 27th birthday and shared a set of photos to celebrate her beau on her Instagram Story. In one shot, Holland posed with a big smile by the sea, while in the other, he took a dip and held up a heart his his hands. Zendaya accompanied both images with a sweet emoji.