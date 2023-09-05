Tom Holland and Zendaya Take Part in Beyoncé's 'Mute' Challenge at Her Birthday Show in L.A.

Tom Holland and Zendaya know how to bring the energy.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 27, and actress, 27, enjoyed a special date night at Beyoncé’s birthday concert on Monday.

At the latest stop on the singer’s Renaissance Tour — and the final Los Angeles show — the couple participated in a staple of the tour’s nearly three-hour setlist: the “Mute" challenge.

While performing Renaissance track “Energy,” the 42-year-old musician sings, “Look around everybody on mute” and puts her hand in the air, after which she and her backup dancers pause and go silent — and the audience is expected to join them.

Although it took a few shows for fans to get it down pat, the audience participation challenge is now a highlight of the show, which Bey Hive members Holland and Zendaya were clearly aware of before their L.A. concert.

Fan-captured footage shows the couple pausing — Holland with his finger pointed in the air and Zendaya with her hands covering her face — during the challenge before Beyoncé gave the crowd permission to move by singing the song's next line: “Look around it's me and my crew.”

In a TikTok video of the moment shared by concertgoer Toshe Phillips, who added that she “got video bombed by the cutest couple,” the actors can be seen smiling and jumping around after unfreezing.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Both Zendaya and Holland understood the unofficial Renaissance Tour dress code, donning silver and black for the Monday night concert.

The Euphoria star — who has previously gone viral for lip-syncing to Queen Bey — donned a sparkly oversized blazer, crop top and baggy shorts, which she paired with matching silver pumps, large hoops and her chic new bob.

For his date night look, Holland complemented his actress girlfriend in a graphic Beyoncé T-shirt, leather jacket and trousers, all black.

The actors — who also attended Beyoncé’s Poland stop in June — were spotted greeting and hugging fans at the L.A. show, where they spent time with actresses Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson — both of whom were also decked out in silver.

This star-studded group is just the latest lineup of celebrities that have been spotted at the Renaissance Tour.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were also in the audience at the L.A. concert, where they packed on the PDA during their first public outing as a couple.

Jenner’s siblings Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also in the crowd.

Other stars who have been spotted at the “Cuff It” singer’s tour include Kris Jenner, Florence Pugh, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

