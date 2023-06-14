Tom Holland Jokes That His ’70s Hairstyle in ‘The Crowded Room’ Was a Lot for Zendaya to ‘Put Up With’

"It was rough," Holland said of his hair in the Apple TV+ thriller

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 01:11PM EDT
Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in "The Crowded Room," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Tom Holland in The Crowded Room. Photo:

Apple TV+

Tom Holland is sharing the downsides of playing another person. 

The actor, 27, admitted he wasn’t exactly a fan of the ‘70s hairstyle he had to sport for his new Apple TV+ thriller The Crowded Room — and joked it was a lot for girlfriend Zendaya to “put up with” too. 

"Obviously I had that crazy hairstyle," he told RadioTimes.com of the role in an interview published earlier this month. “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough."

Holland and Zendaya, 26, confirmed their relationship in July 2021 with a kiss, before going Instagram official with their romance two months later in September.

The "rough" look the actress had to tolerate on Holland was a mop of dark brown, scraggly curls and bangs.

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

"I don't like my hair being that dark," he continued. "I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don't miss for sure.” 

Something else Holland struggled with was leaving his character behind at the end of a day of shooting for the series, which he was also an executive producer on.

In the psychological thriller, the Spider-Man actor plays Danny Sullivan — an unsuspecting man who is arrested after a 1979 shooting in New York City. Through a series of interrogations by detective Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's unusual past comes to light, including a stranger who saved his life.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

"In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room, it really did start bleeding into my personal life,” he told RadioTimes.com.

"And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments

He added, "I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy."

And in an interview with Extra last week, Holland revealed that filming the show was so “difficult” that he is taking a year-long break from acting. 

"It was a tough time, for sure," Holland said. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.""I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

The Crowded Room airs Fridays through July 28 on Apple TV+.

