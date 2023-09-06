Tom Hardy and Austin Butler Form a Violent Biker Gang in ‘The Bikeriders’ Trailer

The film is set to release in theaters on Dec. 1

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 6, 2023 03:58PM EDT

Tom Hardy and Austin Butler are joining forces in their new film The Bikeriders.

A new trailer for the film released on Wednesday shows Hardy and Butler’s characters forming a bike gang in Chicago, 1965, getting in fights, setting bars on fire and riding their motorcycles around the city.

“I’ve been thinking. I can’t run this club forever,” Hardy’s character Johnny says in the trailer, referring to his Vandals bike gang. “I built this from nothing. This is our family.” 

The trailer also shows the meet-cute between Butler’s character, Benny, and Jodie Comer’s character, Kathy, in a bar. She can be seen recalling their story to another character saying, “That’s when I saw him for the first time. He took my breath away. Five weeks later I married him. I thought I could change him, you know?”

Austin Butler as Benny in 20th Century Studios THE BIKERIDERS

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Multiple fight scenes are shown, including one at a gathering outdoors and at a bar, which Johnny eventually sets on fire. Additional shots show more violence as Butler’s character asks, “Is that what this club is now?”

The film’s trailer also highlights the conflict between Johnny and Kathy as they fight over Benny’s future in the biker gang, with Comer’s character appearing to disapprove of some of the things in the gang. 

“The club got real big, real fast. They started running drugs, gambling, prostitution,” she says.

The Bikeriders is a drama following the “rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members,” according to a press release. The film follows Comer’s character Kathy as she recounts the gang’s evolution throughout the decades. 

Tom Hardy as Danny in 20th Century Studios THE BIKERIDERS

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

“As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other,” a synopsis for the film said.

The film, which is inspired by Danny Lyon’s photography book on bikers, promises to “immerse” audiences in the “bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of ’60s motorcycle riders.”

It is written and directed by Jeff Nichols, who also directed Loving. Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Arnon Milchan are producers on the film and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern and Fred Berger are executive producers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and is set to screen at the London Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 4-15.

The Bikeriders opens in theaters on Dec. 1.

Related Articles
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios THE MARVELS
PEOPLE’s Fall Movie Preview 2023: From ‘The Marvels' to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone
Robert Downey Jr. returns around midnight to the HÃÂ´tel du Bristol in Paris.
Robert Downey Jr. Spends His Night in Paris, Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Allen and More
PLANE (2023)
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Red, White & Royal Blue
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Sienna Miller is seen here arm in arm with her boyfriend Oli Green after a Dinner Date in Covent Garden
Sienna Miller and Oli Green Grab Dinner in London, Plus Lori Harvey, Emily Blunt, Nile Rodgers and More
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More
Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh Waves the Flag at the F1 Grand Prix, Plus The Weeknd, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Looks Chic in L.A., Plus Carly Pearce in Nashville, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know