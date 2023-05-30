Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's selfie at Shania Twain concert

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a night they’ll remember “Forever and for Always” watching Shania Twain at the Hollywood Bowl.

On Monday, Bell, 42, posted a series of photos and videos from the concert — including a few images of them being photobombed by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

“Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!” Bell wrote alongside the photos and video of Hanks and Wilson, both 66. “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

In the first shot, the foursome all smile for the camera, with Bell and Hanks both sporting hats. Bell then captured Shepard crying while singing along to one of Twain’s songs in two videos, while the final photos show Hanks hilariously photobombing the couple.

Hanks and Wilson's attendance at the show came a week after the couple made headlines following a misunderstanding on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

The couple attended the Asteroid City premiere on May 24 along with their costars and director Wes Anderson. One photo captured at the event showed Hanks with a scrunched face and pointing while he and Wilson spoke to a staffer on the red carpet.

Afterward, Wilson posted a screenshot of a report that claimed her husband "appeared to have a very terse interaction with a worker," based on the photo. She denied the claim and clarified what was going on in the photograph.

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" wrote Wilson of the noisy red carpet experience. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

On Thursday, Hanks delivered a commencement address to graduating students at Harvard University. The Ivy League school conferred an honorary doctorate of arts upon the actor as he joked that he had received the degree "without having done a lick of work, without having spent any time in class, without once walking into that library."

"I don't know much about Latin, I have no real passion for enzymes, and public global policy is something I scan in the newspaper just before I do the Wordle," he joked to graduates as he spoke at Harvard Yard's Tercentenary Theatre, before urging students to stand up against the "indifference of a people who have been made weary by struggle."