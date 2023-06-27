Tom Hanks' Niece Melts Down in 'Claim to Fame' Premiere: 'I Should Have More Camera Time!'

"Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person," Hanks' niece Carly Reeves said of her departure from the show

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on June 27, 2023 10:23AM EDT
Carly Reeves and uncle Tom Hanks, Claim to Fame
Photo:

Gizelle Hernandez/ABC, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Claim to Fames second season started off with a bang — and a meltdown.

Carly Reeves was outed as the niece of major actor Tom Hanks in the premiere by fellow contestant Hugo after her ties to fame were hinted at with a park bench — from Hanks' iconic movie Forrest Gump — earlier in the show.

“I’m just a little shocked. I didn’t realize that he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all,” Reeves said through tears after it was announced that she would be eliminated. She then walked off to pack her belongings and leave the house.

However, what came next shocked many cast members and fans: Reeves could be heard screaming in anger and yelling loudly about her early elimination as she made her way back to her room.

Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks sits on a bench as seen in 'Forrest Gump.'. Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

“I didn't even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!” she could be seen yelling out in frustration as she grabbed clothes to pack. 

Several of her castmates appeared shocked as they overheard her meltdown from inside the house, which prompted cast member Karsyn to note, “I did not have that level of drama for my first guess-off on my Claim to Fame bingo card.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the show aired, Reeves discussed her reaction to the elimination and what prompted her “emotional” response.

“Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person,” she said. “I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants.” 

“I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness,” she continued. “I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

Reeves said she told Hanks about going on the show and her elimination. “I said, ‘Guess what your clue was?’ And he goes, ‘What?’ I said, ‘A bench!’ He was like, ‘Ahhhh.’” 

She added, “At first, he didn't understand the game and then I was like, ‘It's clues from your movies.’ And then he said, ‘Oh, okay. Got it. Got it.’”

Reeves also told EW that she ultimately does hope her uncle watches the episode. 

“I hope I don't embarrass him, but I don't think I do,” she added. “So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it's hilarious … He's happy for me no matter what.”

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

