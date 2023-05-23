Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on hand for Wes Anderson's latest adventure.

On Tuesday, Hanks, and Wilson, both 66, appeared together on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of the new movie Asteroid City, in which they both appear.



Wilson, who married the Forrest Gump star in 1988, wore a black dress to the event adorned with a cape and silver jewels. Hanks, for his part, donned a classic black-and-white tuxedo for the event as the couple walked the red carpet along with other Asteroid City cast members, including Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston.

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, while Hanks was still married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes. Though they started out merely as friends, the pair played lovers in the 1985 movie Volunteers and went public with their relationship the following year.

The couple married in April 1988 and have since welcomed two children together, Chester "Chet" Hanks, 32, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 27.



Hanks is also a father to Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 41, whom he shared with his late ex-wife Lewes, who died of bone cancer in 2002.

The Hollywood power couple most recently worked together on Hanks' movie A Man Called Otto, which Wilson produced and also wrote and performed an original song for. The pair's son Truman also appeared in the movie as the younger version of his father's character.



"For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner joked during a December screening and Q&A for the movie at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Hanks and Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary together in April, with Wilson sharing a sweet photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake to Instagram.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she wrote in a caption to the post at the time.

Asteroid City, which makes for 54-year-old filmmaker Anderson's first movie since 2021's The French Dispatch, received a nearly six-minute long standing ovation following its premiere at the international film festival Tuesday.

The film "takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955," and follows "a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention" that "is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events," according to an official synopsis for the movie.



In addition to Hanks, Cranston and Carell, the film boasts a large ensemble cast that includes

Jason Schwartzman, Hong Chau, Hope Davis, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Jake Ryan, Stephen Park and Tony Revolori.



Asteroid City releases in select theaters June 16 before it goes nationwide June 23.