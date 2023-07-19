Tom Felton Visits 'Harry Potter' Costar Daniel Radcliffe's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Hello Old Chum'

The Hogwarts bond is unbreakable!

Tom Felton recently shared a photo on social media of himself visiting his former Harry Potter costar Daniel Radcliffe's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Felton — who played Draco Malfoy, the primary peer foil to Radcliffe's Harry Potter in the fantasy films series from 2001 to 2011 — posed on the ground for his photo, pointing upward at the star reading "DANIEL RADCLIFFE."

"Hello old chum⚡️," Felton, 35, wrote in the caption.

Referencing one of Draco's lines from 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a comment from the official Harry Potter Film Instagram account read, " 'Famous harry potter, can't even go to the hollywood walk of fame without getting his own star.' "

Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001). Peter Mountain /Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

While promoting his memoir Beyond the Wand last fall, Felton opened up about his "fantastic" relationship with Radcliffe, 33, in an interview on CBS Mornings, revealing that despite once playing enemies onscreen, Radcliffe is like "a brother" to him.

"I love the man dearly," said Felton. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to — that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him."

The actor went on to say that Radcliffe "brings a certain energy to any room he's in, adding, "But it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professionalism runs down the ranks, if you will."

"He could've very much easily, I think, coasted a lot of those years. And it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative," Felton continued. "And I think he learned that the same way that I did: from the other chaps around us."



Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton. Daniel Radcliffe/Instagram

Aside from his acting career, Radcliffe has been busy as of late in his newest role: Dad!

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story actor and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, welcomed their first baby together in April.

Ahead of the recently announced SAG-AFTRA strike, Radcliffe spoke with Extra about his experience delving into fatherhood while promoting season 4 of his comedy series Miracle Workers.

"He's very cute," the actor said of his 3-month-old son. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

"It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest," Radcliffe continued. "But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."