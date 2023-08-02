Tom Everett Scott Is 'Chartreuse with Envy' After Tom Hanks, Johnathon Schaech Reunion

The actors appeared together in the 1996 film 'That Thing You Do!'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Tom Everett Scott Says He's 'Chartreuse with Envy' After Tom Hanks, Johnathon Schaech Reunion
Photo:

getty (3)

Tom Everett Scott is missing a special group of costars.

On Tuesday, the actor, 52, retweeted a photo of his That Thing You Do! co-stars Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech's recent reunion and shared that he was "chartreuse with envy." The actors starred together in the 1996 cult classic, which Hanks wrote and directed.

In the film, Everett Scott and Schaech, 53, portrayed the fictional 1960's rock band the Wonders alongside Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn. It followed their rise to stardom from Erie, Pennsylvania, after winning a local talent contest. Charlize TheronRita Wilson, and Giovanni Ribisi also starred in the movie.

The cast previously united in 2021 after Everett Scott, Schaech, and Zahn, 55, joined together for an event at Pennsylvania's UPMC Park in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. During the celebration, Everett Scott reflected on the film's success in a conversation with The Erie Times-News by sharing that it was the "icing on the cake" at the start of his career.

"The fans in Erie have embraced (the film) as their own, and that's something that never really happened in my career," he told the outlet. "This was also my first movie. I was 25 years old. And Tom Hanks, my idol, who was directing, picked me out of a crowd of actors. So anything else that's happened afterward has been icing on the cake. And coming to Erie is a very special icing."

That Thing You Do! - 1996
20th Century Fox/Clinica Estetico/Kobal/Shutterstock

The event occurred a year after the fictional band hosted a host a virtual watch-along session with fans to raise money for the non-profit organization MusiCares. Funds collected from the event were donated in the name of Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the Oscar-nominated title song for the movie.

Before his death at age 52, Schlesinger spoke about the inspiration to work on the track during a 2016 conversation with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I thought it was a really cute, charming movie and I think it was very well done and very accurate in terms of the music stuff,” Schlesinger said at the time. “Sometimes you see music movies and it’s just painful how off everything is. The attention to detail was really impressive.”

The musician shared that he had just gotten his first publishing deal at the time of the film's development and decided to "take a shot at it."

"I had some friends at the company and they told me about this movie," he told PEOPLE. "They were looking for a song and said I should take a shot at it. I just took it as an assignment and decided it was worth spending a couple of days on for a shot at something like this."

Related Articles
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'
L'acteur Ethan Hawke le 17 mai 2023 lors du 76e festival de Cannes.
Ethan Hawke Shares Throwback Photo to When He Got His SAG Card at 14 in a 'Fresh Outfit My Mom Bought Me'
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Boost AMC Theatres to Its Biggest Money-Making Week Ever
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
Upcoming Barney Movie Will Be for Adults, Says Star Daniel Kaluuya
Everything to Know About the Barney Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)