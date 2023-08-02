Tom Everett Scott Says He's 'Chartreuse with Envy' After Tom Hanks, Johnathon Schaech Reunion

Tom Everett Scott is missing a special group of costars.

On Tuesday, the actor, 52, retweeted a photo of his That Thing You Do! co-stars Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech's recent reunion and shared that he was "chartreuse with envy." The actors starred together in the 1996 cult classic, which Hanks wrote and directed.

In the film, Everett Scott and Schaech, 53, portrayed the fictional 1960's rock band the Wonders alongside Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn. It followed their rise to stardom from Erie, Pennsylvania, after winning a local talent contest. Charlize Theron, Rita Wilson, and Giovanni Ribisi also starred in the movie.

The cast previously united in 2021 after Everett Scott, Schaech, and Zahn, 55, joined together for an event at Pennsylvania's UPMC Park in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. During the celebration, Everett Scott reflected on the film's success in a conversation with The Erie Times-News by sharing that it was the "icing on the cake" at the start of his career.

"The fans in Erie have embraced (the film) as their own, and that's something that never really happened in my career," he told the outlet. "This was also my first movie. I was 25 years old. And Tom Hanks, my idol, who was directing, picked me out of a crowd of actors. So anything else that's happened afterward has been icing on the cake. And coming to Erie is a very special icing."

20th Century Fox/Clinica Estetico/Kobal/Shutterstock

The event occurred a year after the fictional band hosted a host a virtual watch-along session with fans to raise money for the non-profit organization MusiCares. Funds collected from the event were donated in the name of Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the Oscar-nominated title song for the movie.

Before his death at age 52, Schlesinger spoke about the inspiration to work on the track during a 2016 conversation with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I thought it was a really cute, charming movie and I think it was very well done and very accurate in terms of the music stuff,” Schlesinger said at the time. “Sometimes you see music movies and it’s just painful how off everything is. The attention to detail was really impressive.”

The musician shared that he had just gotten his first publishing deal at the time of the film's development and decided to "take a shot at it."

"I had some friends at the company and they told me about this movie," he told PEOPLE. "They were looking for a song and said I should take a shot at it. I just took it as an assignment and decided it was worth spending a couple of days on for a shot at something like this."

