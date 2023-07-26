Tom DeLonge Calls Upcoming Blink-182 Album the 'Best': 'Rebirth of Everything'

"I still think we're writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we've ever made," shared the guitarist in a new interview

Published on July 26, 2023

Tom DeLonge is ready to put out new Blink-182 music.

While speaking with Fender about the limited edition re-release of the Tom DeLonge Signature Stratocaster, the guitarist, 47, teased that fans of the iconic rock band can expect their upcoming project to be their best work yet.

“I still think we’re writing our best songs," he said. "I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made." While not much is known about the album's release date, the project will mark the first album release for the band since 2019's Nine and follows the release of the 2022 single "Edging."

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform at The FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida, USA
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge perform as Blink-182 in June 2023.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Delonge had previously exited the band in 2015 to focus on his work with fellow rock band Angels & Airwaves and expressed that bringing the band together to put out new music and go on tour has been a "rebirth."

“The production that we brought on this tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about. It’s got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it’s also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm," he said. "And it’s got the rebellion, but it’s got the technology too. So it’s this really cool rebirth of everything – or the best of everything that we’ve done, but done the way people always wished we would have done it!"

DeLonge fueled rumors that he was reuniting with fellow Blink-182 members Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus after posting a throwback photo with the band in an October Instagram post. Soon after, the group announced a new single, album and tour. After the trio came together to prepare for a headlining set at Coachella, Hoppus, 51, shared with PEOPLE that things were "better than it used to be."

"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," he said. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

