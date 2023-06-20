Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson

The action star, while out promoting 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' in Rome on Sunday, spoke highly of Johansson and her career

By
Updated on June 20, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson
Photo:

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Tom Cruise is responding to Scarlett Johansson's comments that she would love to work with him.

The actor, 60, while out promoting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, "I'd love to make a movie with her!"

The outlet showed Cruise ET's interview with Johansson, 38, last week at her Asteroid City premiere, when she first expressed interest in working with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Cruise said that he's "been wanting to make a movie with her" and later added, "Sounds like I'm gonna."

"She is enormously talented," Cruise continued. "So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously."

Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty 

Johansson, "the world's highest-paid actress" per Forbes' calculations in 2019, recently reflected on the more challenging aspects of her earlier career, including rejection.

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity,” she told Variety last month.

She continued: “I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ " 

Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" held at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

While Johansson didn't land the role in Gravity, she praised Sandra Bullock, 58, for her performance.

"I did a screen test for the movie Gravity, that Sandra Bullock is fantastic in, but I had to be in like the full whole space suit thing, and sort of pretend I was kind of like floating in space," she recalled. "Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on."

The mom of two said she was typecast as a bombshell following her role in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, Lost in Translation. The stereotype stunted her growth as an actress.

"The work I was being offered [after] felt deeply unfulfilling,” she explained. “I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’ ” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in Cruise's interview Sunday, the adrenaline junkie, who famously performs his own stunts, revealed how he relaxes.

"This is what I do. I make movies!" he told ET. "This is it. I love it. I absolutely love it. This is a privilege."

Related Articles
: Scarlett Johansson attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Scarlett Johansson Nearly Quit Acting After Losing 'Gravity' Role to Sandra Bullock: 'I Felt Really Frustrated'
US producer and actor Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Says His 'Goal Since I Was Little Was to Make Movies' at 'Mission: Impossible' Rome Premiere
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson on Her 'Awesome' 'Asteroid City' Cannes Experience with Husband Colin Jost (Exclusive)
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Cozy Up on 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes: Photos
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis
Tom Cruise Vin Diesel Ludacris. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr9QXuApmya/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D. Vin Diesel /Instagram
Tom Cruise Poses with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at Formula One Grand Prix: 'Maverick Meets Toretto'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere
(L to R) Jake Ryan, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release.
Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson Light Up Trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Tom Cruise Accepts 2023 MTV Award While Flying a Fighter Jet: 'I Love Entertaining You'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Hannah Waddingham and Tom Cruise
Hannah Waddingham Joins 'Mission: Impossible 8' Opposite Tom Cruise
The tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, to air during THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW, Thursday, April 27 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN that night (12:37 – 1:37 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +*. Photos: Terence Patrick
James Corden and Tom Cruise Perform in 'The Lion King' for Their Final 'Late Late Show' Stunt Together
Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny ‘Iron Man 2’ Feud Rumor: ‘Happy to Have Another Woman Around’  
Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny 'Iron Man 2' Feud Rumor: 'Happy to Have Another Woman Around'
Simon Pegg
Simon Pegg Reveals He Hid Alcoholism on Set of 'Mission Impossible 3' : 'You Become Very Sneaky'
EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY** Tom Cruise was seen filming an incredibly dangerous stunt for “Mission Impossible 7" in the Oxfordshire countryside. Tom is notorious for filming his own stunts, and once again provided his fearless nature. Only days earlier a stunt actor performed this same scene which ended badly with his bike exploding after a leap from the exact same ramp. That incident caused no injuries, however a source said it was a 'total catastrophe'. Local resident Martin Woods who lives next door to the film set said “it was just unbelievable to see him flying from a bike into the sky like that, nothing ever happens here and now Hollywood has arrived “ The £2million set is sure to be a huge hit with fans around the world and will no doubt be one of the best opening scenes for the Mission Impossible franchise. *VIDEO ALSO AVAILABLE* Pictured: Tom Cruise Ref: SPL5182083 150820 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Valentine/Bridger/Dean / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tom Cruise's Wildest Stunts in His Movies, from 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Mission: Impossible'