Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson

Tom Cruise is responding to Scarlett Johansson's comments that she would love to work with him.

The actor, 60, while out promoting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, "I'd love to make a movie with her!"

The outlet showed Cruise ET's interview with Johansson, 38, last week at her Asteroid City premiere, when she first expressed interest in working with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Cruise said that he's "been wanting to make a movie with her" and later added, "Sounds like I'm gonna."

"She is enormously talented," Cruise continued. "So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously."

Johansson, "the world's highest-paid actress" per Forbes' calculations in 2019, recently reflected on the more challenging aspects of her earlier career, including rejection.

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity,” she told Variety last month.

She continued: “I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ "

While Johansson didn't land the role in Gravity, she praised Sandra Bullock, 58, for her performance.

"I did a screen test for the movie Gravity, that Sandra Bullock is fantastic in, but I had to be in like the full whole space suit thing, and sort of pretend I was kind of like floating in space," she recalled. "Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on."

The mom of two said she was typecast as a bombshell following her role in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, Lost in Translation. The stereotype stunted her growth as an actress.

"The work I was being offered [after] felt deeply unfulfilling,” she explained. “I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’ ”



Elsewhere in Cruise's interview Sunday, the adrenaline junkie, who famously performs his own stunts, revealed how he relaxes.

"This is what I do. I make movies!" he told ET. "This is it. I love it. I absolutely love it. This is a privilege."

